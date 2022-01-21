Area Sports Brief: Jan. 21 (Mandan News)

Mandan volleyball coach resigns

Folk had been with the Braves coaching staff for 14 years, including the last 10 as head coach.

"Coach Folk has done an exceptional job with the Mandan Braves volleyball program. She worked steadily in building the program and has taken it to another level," Mandan athletic director Mark Wiest said. "I appreciate the excitement, dedication and passion she brought every day to the program. Anna has always represented Mandan High School with class and dignity.