Area Sports Brief: Dec. 9

Elkins heading to North Dakota State

Acey Elkins has been the highlight of Mandan's cross country team, as well as one of their feature runners in the track and field season, and she will be taking her talents to North Dakota State next year.

Committing to the Bison for track and field, Elkins joins one of the premier programs in the Midwest for her collegiate career.

Elkins is a six-time all-state cross country and track runner for the Braves and will have a shot to make it seven in the spring track and field season.