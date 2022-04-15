 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area Sports Brief: April 15 (Mandan News)

All-Star Volleyball rosters announced

Piper Harris of Mandan has been named to the rosters for the Optimist Volleyball All-Star teams.

Century's Jamie Zastoupil and Jamie Richter of Linton-HMB will coach the Blue Team.

The games will be played June 13 at Fargo Shanley and June 14 at Bismarck High, with 7 p.m. starts both nights.

The format used will be different this year as the teams were filled equally between Class A and Class B players, opposed to the previous format, which pitted Class A vs. Class B.

