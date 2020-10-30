 Skip to main content
Area Scores: Oct. 30 (Mandan News)
Area Scores: Oct. 30 (Mandan News)

CLASS A VOLLEYBALL

JAMESTOWN 3, LEGACY 0

Legacy;24;22;19

Jamestown;26;25;25

LEGACY – Kills: Maggie Sorensen 6, Sierra Knoll 5, Breena Sand 8, Camaryn Beasley 3, Isabella Ternes 6, Micah Nagel 6. Blocks: Sorensen 0.5, Ternes 0.5. Assists: Kristin Ness 1, Sand 1, Kennedy Johnson 1, Beasley 27, Nagel 1. Digs: Sorensen 12, Ness 25, Sand 18, Johnson 3, Beasley 7, Ternes 5, Nagel 2. Aces: Sand 1, Beasley 3, Terne 1, Madi Colby 1.

JAMESTOWN – No statistics provided.

Records: Legacy 9-7; Jamestown 14-2.

MANDAN 3, MINOT 0

Mandan;25;25;25

Minot;17;14;20

MANDAN – Kills: Taylor Leingang 10, LaReena Mosbrucker 7, Morgan Sheldon 7. Blocks: Mosbrucker 1, Sheldon 0.5, Sydney Gustavsson 0.5. Assists: Gustavsson 28. Digs: T.Leingangf 12, Elizabeth Felderman 11,v Piper Harris 11. Aces: Emily Tomas 4, T.Leingang 1, Harrison 1, Gustavsson 1.

MINOT – No statistics provided.

Records: Mandan 10-4; Minot 7-10.

WATFORD CITY 3, DICKINSON 1

Dickinson;25;16;12;22

WC;20;25;25;25

DICKINSON – No statistics provided.

WATFORD CITY – Kills: Madison Spacher 15, Emma Mogen 11, Ashley Holen 10, Jesscia Mogen 5, Kyley Barnett 2, Laney Hartel 1, Riley Faller 1. Blocks: Holen 2, Spacher 1.5, J.Mogen 1.5, Hartel 1, Faller 0.5. Assists: Faller 37, Jeanine Miller 1, J.Mogen 1. Digs: J.Mogen 22, Barnett 18, E.Mogen 13, Faller 10, Miller 7, Holen 4, Spacher 2. Aces: E.Mogen 3, J.Mogen 3, Faller 1, holen 1, Lexi Moberg 1.

Records: Watford City 4-12; Dickinson 2-13. 

WATFORD CITY 3, WILLISTON 0

(Monday)

Williston;18;12;14

WC;25;25;25

WILLISTON -- Stats unavailable.

WATFORD CITY – Kills: Madison Spacher 9, Ashley Holen 5, Emma Mogen 5, Jessica Mogen 4, Jeanine Miller 1, Laney Hartel 1. Assists: Riley Faller 19, Spacher 1, J.Mogen 1. Digs: Kyley Barnett 8, Jessica Mogen 6, E.Mogen 4, Riley Faller 4, Miller 2, Hartel 1. Blocks: Holen 3, E.Mogen 1, J.Mogen 1, Hartel 1, Faller 1, Spacher .5. Aces: Faller 3, Holen 3, E.Mogen 2, Spacher 2, Hartel 1, J.Mogen 1, Lexi Moberg 1, Kaylee Dewhirst 1.

Records: Watford City 3-12; Williston 0-14.

CLASS B VOLLEYBALL

FLASHER 3, SHILOH CHRISTIAN 0

SC;20;14;20

Flasher;25;25;25

SHILOH CHRISTIAN – Kills: Malina Reynolds 8, Dedra Wood 6, Kurstn Fuller 6, Alyssa Larson 5. Blocks: Reynolds .5, Wood .5. Aces: Reynolds 2, Larson 1, Brynn Fuller 1, Gabriell Kraemer 1. Digs: K.Fuller 13, Kraemer 12, B.Fuller 9, Reynolds 7, Wood 7. Assists: Kraemer 25.

FLASHER – Kills: Tymber Boldt 11, Faith Marion 8, Leandra Schmidt 3. Aces: Peyton Black 2, Boldt 1, McKenzee Doepke 1. Digs: Boldt 10, Marion 6, Schmidt 5, Black 3. Assists: Doepke 22.

Records: Flasher 14-1.

CENTER-STANTON 3, TURTLE LAKE-MERCER-MCCLUSKY 0

TLMM;21;21;22

CS;25;25;25

TURTLE LAKE-MERCER-MCCLUSKY – Kills: Ashlee Ketterling 4, Kaleigh Naser 4. Blocks: Kadence Reiser 2, Amy Klain 1, Naser 1. Assists: Madison Boehm 70, Ketterling 5, Klain 4. Digs: Sydney Fischer 3, Reiser 3. Aces: Reiser 3, Fischer 2.

CENTER-STANTON – Kills: Katie Kraft 6, Ember Kindsvogel 6, Bree Vosburg 4. Blocks: Kraft 1, E.Vosburg 1. Assists: Kylie Olander 22, Vosburg 1, Hannah Hoffman 1. Digs: Hoffman 21, Kraft 15, B.Vosburg 9. Aces: E.Vosburg 4, B.Vosburg 4, Hallie Sailer 3.

GARRISON 3, WASHBURN 1

Washburn;23;25;25;21

Garrison;25;22;27;25

WASHBURN – Kills: Madelyn Jennings 19, Molly Jennings 9, Ginger Goven 9. Blocks: Mo.Jennings 2, Sydney Schmidt 1. Assists: Olivia Retterath 33, Hannah Selensky 3. Digs: Jenna Retterath 14, Hannah Westrick 10, H.Selensky 9. Aces: J.Retterath 5, Grace Selensky 3, Goven 2.

GARRISON – Kills: Karli Klein 15, Haley Huesers 11, Coryssa Behles 6. Blocks: Klein 5, Emalie Jeffrey 2. Assists: Josie Westman 32. Digs: Bailey Cooper 14, Kaelie Pegors 13, Klein 11, Jeffrey 11. Aces: Behles 4, Westman 2, Cooper 2, Jeffrey 2.

HEART RIVER 3, BOWMAN COUNTY 0

BC;21;19;14

HR;25;25;25

BOWMAN COUNTY – No statistics provided.

HEART RIVER – Kills: Taylor Fagerberg 12, Meg Silbernagel 8, Shalee Praus 7. Blocks: Fagerberg 4, Praus 2. Assists: Madison Bebee 27. Digs: Silbernagel 20, Campbell Clarys 13, Jarzi Kukowski 7. Aces: Fagerberg 4, Silbernagel 1, Bebee 1, Caylee Wilke 1.

VOLLEYBALL POLL

CLASS A

(First-place votes in parentheses)

Team;W-L;Points

1. Century (15);12-0;75

2. West Fargo;21-2;60

3. Jamestown;11-2;42

4. Fargo Davies;20-5;31

5T. Bismarck;9-6;6

5T. Mandan;9-4;6

Others receiving votes: Grand Forks Red River (13-5).

CLASS B

(First-place votes in parentheses)

Team;W-L;Points

1. Linton-HMB (13);17-0;147

2. Thompson (2);14-1;129

3. Oakes;15-1;114

4. Langdon-E-M;14-2;112

5. Dickinson Trinity;16-1;95

6. Northern Cass;10-1;62

7. Rugby;14-3;60

8. Flasher;13-1;45

9. Grafton;13-2;34

10. Des Lacs-Burlington;11-3;11

Others receiving votes: Central Cass (11-3), Heart River (12-3), Kindred (9-2), Velva (13-3), Trenton (9-1), Kenmare (11-3), North Star (7-2), Beulah (10-3).

FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS

CLASS AAA

First round

Friday, Oct. 30

Jamestown (4-3) at West Fargo Sheyenne (7-0), 7 p.m.

West Fargo (5-2) at Bismarck (6-1), 4 p.m., Bowl

Fargo Shanley (4-3) at Century (7-0), 7 p.m., Bowl

Mandan (4-3) at Fargo Davies (6-1), 7 p.m.

CLASS AA

First round

Saturday, Oct. 31

Watford City (1-7) at Hillsboro-Central Valley (7-2), 2:30 p.m.

Central Cass (4-4) at Beulah (6-2), 3 p.m.

Devils Lake (3-6) at St. Mary’s (8-0), 1:30 p.m.

Hazen (3-4) at Kindred (5-1), 2 p.m.

CLASS A

First round

Saturday, Oct. 24

#1 Langdon-Edmore-Munich 43, Thompson 6

Oakes 36, Carrington 0

#4 Shiloh Christian 32, Kenmare-Bowbells-Burke Central 0

Minot Ryan 40, Killdeer 18

#2 Lisbon 38, Harvey-Wells County 24

Grafton 42, Sargent County 12

#3 Velva 28, Bowman County 20

Dickinson 35, Nedrose 6

Quarterfinals

Saturday, Oct. 31

#1 Langdon-Edmore-Munich (10-0) vs. Oakes (7-1) -- Oakes forfeits due to COVID-19

Minot Ryan (8-2) at #4 Shiloh Christian (7-2), 2 p.m.

Grafton (8-2) at #2 Lisbon (7-0), 1 p.m.

Dickinson Trinity (7-2) at #3 Velva (9-0), 1:30 p.m.

NINE-MAN

First round

Saturday, Oct. 24

#1 Cavalier 48, Tri-State 28

Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg 60, North Prairie 52

Beach 34, #4 Divide County 0

Kidder County 44, Ray-Powers Lake 26

#2 LaMoure-Litchville-Marion, Bye

North Border 24. Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 6

Towner-Granville-Upham 42, #3 Grant County-Flasher 24

Linton-HMB 24, Surrey 6

Quarterfinals

Saturday, Oct. 31

Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg (7-1) at #1 Cavalier (9-0), 2 p.m.

Beach (6-2) at Kidder County (7-1), 2 p.m.

North Border (7-1) at LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (9-0), 2 p.m.

Towner-Granville-Upham (6-4) at Linton-HMB (6-2), 2 p.m.

N.D. SCORES

TUESDAY

High school volleyball

Bismarck Century 3, Bismarck St. Mary’s 0

Center-Stanton 3, Turtle Lake-Mercer-McClusky 0

Fargo North 3, Wahpeton 0

Fargo Shanley 3, Grand Forks Central 0

Flasher 3, Shiloh Christian 0

Garrison 3, Washburn 1

Glen Ullin-Hebron 3, Grant County 2

Hatton-Northwood 3, Larimore 0

Heart River 3, Bowman County 0

Hettinger-Scranton 3, Richardton-Taylor 0

Jamestown 3, Bismarck Legacy 0

Kindred 3, Enderlin 0

Langdon-Edmore-Munich 3, Grafton 0

Lisbon 3, Tri-State 1

Mandan 3, Minot 0

Midway-Minto 3, Hillsboro-Central Valley 0

North Star 3, Dunseith 0

Northern Cass 3, Fargo Oak Grove 1

Richland 3, Maple Valley 0

Rolla 3, Benson County 1

Rugby 3, Glenburn 0

Thompson 3, Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg 1

Towner-Granville-Upham 3, St. John 0

Trenton 3, Powers Lake 0

Valley City 3, Devils Lake 0

Watford City 3, Dickinson 1

West Fargo 3, Grand Forks Red River 1

Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 3, Central Cass 2

