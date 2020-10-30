Area Scores: Oct. 30 (Mandan News)

CLASS A VOLLEYBALL
JAMESTOWN 3, LEGACY 0
Legacy;24;22;19
Jamestown;26;25;25
LEGACY – Kills: Maggie Sorensen 6, Sierra Knoll 5, Breena Sand 8, Camaryn Beasley 3, Isabella Ternes 6, Micah Nagel 6. Blocks: Sorensen 0.5, Ternes 0.5. Assists: Kristin Ness 1, Sand 1, Kennedy Johnson 1, Beasley 27, Nagel 1. Digs: Sorensen 12, Ness 25, Sand 18, Johnson 3, Beasley 7, Ternes 5, Nagel 2. Aces: Sand 1, Beasley 3, Terne 1, Madi Colby 1.
JAMESTOWN – No statistics provided.
Records: Legacy 9-7; Jamestown 14-2.
MANDAN 3, MINOT 0
Mandan;25;25;25
Minot;17;14;20
MANDAN – Kills: Taylor Leingang 10, LaReena Mosbrucker 7, Morgan Sheldon 7. Blocks: Mosbrucker 1, Sheldon 0.5, Sydney Gustavsson 0.5. Assists: Gustavsson 28. Digs: T.Leingangf 12, Elizabeth Felderman 11,v Piper Harris 11. Aces: Emily Tomas 4, T.Leingang 1, Harrison 1, Gustavsson 1.
MINOT – No statistics provided.
Records: Mandan 10-4; Minot 7-10.
WATFORD CITY 3, DICKINSON 1
Dickinson;25;16;12;22
WC;20;25;25;25
DICKINSON – No statistics provided.
WATFORD CITY – Kills: Madison Spacher 15, Emma Mogen 11, Ashley Holen 10, Jesscia Mogen 5, Kyley Barnett 2, Laney Hartel 1, Riley Faller 1. Blocks: Holen 2, Spacher 1.5, J.Mogen 1.5, Hartel 1, Faller 0.5. Assists: Faller 37, Jeanine Miller 1, J.Mogen 1. Digs: J.Mogen 22, Barnett 18, E.Mogen 13, Faller 10, Miller 7, Holen 4, Spacher 2. Aces: E.Mogen 3, J.Mogen 3, Faller 1, holen 1, Lexi Moberg 1.
Records: Watford City 4-12; Dickinson 2-13.
WATFORD CITY 3, WILLISTON 0
(Monday)
Williston;18;12;14
WC;25;25;25
WILLISTON -- Stats unavailable.
WATFORD CITY – Kills: Madison Spacher 9, Ashley Holen 5, Emma Mogen 5, Jessica Mogen 4, Jeanine Miller 1, Laney Hartel 1. Assists: Riley Faller 19, Spacher 1, J.Mogen 1. Digs: Kyley Barnett 8, Jessica Mogen 6, E.Mogen 4, Riley Faller 4, Miller 2, Hartel 1. Blocks: Holen 3, E.Mogen 1, J.Mogen 1, Hartel 1, Faller 1, Spacher .5. Aces: Faller 3, Holen 3, E.Mogen 2, Spacher 2, Hartel 1, J.Mogen 1, Lexi Moberg 1, Kaylee Dewhirst 1.
Records: Watford City 3-12; Williston 0-14.
CLASS B VOLLEYBALL
FLASHER 3, SHILOH CHRISTIAN 0
SC;20;14;20
Flasher;25;25;25
SHILOH CHRISTIAN – Kills: Malina Reynolds 8, Dedra Wood 6, Kurstn Fuller 6, Alyssa Larson 5. Blocks: Reynolds .5, Wood .5. Aces: Reynolds 2, Larson 1, Brynn Fuller 1, Gabriell Kraemer 1. Digs: K.Fuller 13, Kraemer 12, B.Fuller 9, Reynolds 7, Wood 7. Assists: Kraemer 25.
FLASHER – Kills: Tymber Boldt 11, Faith Marion 8, Leandra Schmidt 3. Aces: Peyton Black 2, Boldt 1, McKenzee Doepke 1. Digs: Boldt 10, Marion 6, Schmidt 5, Black 3. Assists: Doepke 22.
Records: Flasher 14-1.
CENTER-STANTON 3, TURTLE LAKE-MERCER-MCCLUSKY 0
TLMM;21;21;22
CS;25;25;25
TURTLE LAKE-MERCER-MCCLUSKY – Kills: Ashlee Ketterling 4, Kaleigh Naser 4. Blocks: Kadence Reiser 2, Amy Klain 1, Naser 1. Assists: Madison Boehm 70, Ketterling 5, Klain 4. Digs: Sydney Fischer 3, Reiser 3. Aces: Reiser 3, Fischer 2.
CENTER-STANTON – Kills: Katie Kraft 6, Ember Kindsvogel 6, Bree Vosburg 4. Blocks: Kraft 1, E.Vosburg 1. Assists: Kylie Olander 22, Vosburg 1, Hannah Hoffman 1. Digs: Hoffman 21, Kraft 15, B.Vosburg 9. Aces: E.Vosburg 4, B.Vosburg 4, Hallie Sailer 3.
GARRISON 3, WASHBURN 1
Washburn;23;25;25;21
Garrison;25;22;27;25
WASHBURN – Kills: Madelyn Jennings 19, Molly Jennings 9, Ginger Goven 9. Blocks: Mo.Jennings 2, Sydney Schmidt 1. Assists: Olivia Retterath 33, Hannah Selensky 3. Digs: Jenna Retterath 14, Hannah Westrick 10, H.Selensky 9. Aces: J.Retterath 5, Grace Selensky 3, Goven 2.
GARRISON – Kills: Karli Klein 15, Haley Huesers 11, Coryssa Behles 6. Blocks: Klein 5, Emalie Jeffrey 2. Assists: Josie Westman 32. Digs: Bailey Cooper 14, Kaelie Pegors 13, Klein 11, Jeffrey 11. Aces: Behles 4, Westman 2, Cooper 2, Jeffrey 2.
HEART RIVER 3, BOWMAN COUNTY 0
BC;21;19;14
HR;25;25;25
BOWMAN COUNTY – No statistics provided.
HEART RIVER – Kills: Taylor Fagerberg 12, Meg Silbernagel 8, Shalee Praus 7. Blocks: Fagerberg 4, Praus 2. Assists: Madison Bebee 27. Digs: Silbernagel 20, Campbell Clarys 13, Jarzi Kukowski 7. Aces: Fagerberg 4, Silbernagel 1, Bebee 1, Caylee Wilke 1.
VOLLEYBALL POLL
CLASS A
(First-place votes in parentheses)
Team;W-L;Points
1. Century (15);12-0;75
2. West Fargo;21-2;60
3. Jamestown;11-2;42
4. Fargo Davies;20-5;31
5T. Bismarck;9-6;6
5T. Mandan;9-4;6
Others receiving votes: Grand Forks Red River (13-5).
CLASS B
(First-place votes in parentheses)
Team;W-L;Points
1. Linton-HMB (13);17-0;147
2. Thompson (2);14-1;129
3. Oakes;15-1;114
4. Langdon-E-M;14-2;112
5. Dickinson Trinity;16-1;95
6. Northern Cass;10-1;62
7. Rugby;14-3;60
8. Flasher;13-1;45
9. Grafton;13-2;34
10. Des Lacs-Burlington;11-3;11
Others receiving votes: Central Cass (11-3), Heart River (12-3), Kindred (9-2), Velva (13-3), Trenton (9-1), Kenmare (11-3), North Star (7-2), Beulah (10-3).
FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS
CLASS AAA
First round
Friday, Oct. 30
Jamestown (4-3) at West Fargo Sheyenne (7-0), 7 p.m.
West Fargo (5-2) at Bismarck (6-1), 4 p.m., Bowl
Fargo Shanley (4-3) at Century (7-0), 7 p.m., Bowl
Mandan (4-3) at Fargo Davies (6-1), 7 p.m.
CLASS AA
First round
Saturday, Oct. 31
Watford City (1-7) at Hillsboro-Central Valley (7-2), 2:30 p.m.
Central Cass (4-4) at Beulah (6-2), 3 p.m.
Devils Lake (3-6) at St. Mary’s (8-0), 1:30 p.m.
Hazen (3-4) at Kindred (5-1), 2 p.m.
CLASS A
First round
Saturday, Oct. 24
#1 Langdon-Edmore-Munich 43, Thompson 6
Oakes 36, Carrington 0
#4 Shiloh Christian 32, Kenmare-Bowbells-Burke Central 0
Minot Ryan 40, Killdeer 18
#2 Lisbon 38, Harvey-Wells County 24
Grafton 42, Sargent County 12
#3 Velva 28, Bowman County 20
Dickinson 35, Nedrose 6
Quarterfinals
Saturday, Oct. 31
#1 Langdon-Edmore-Munich (10-0) vs. Oakes (7-1) -- Oakes forfeits due to COVID-19
Minot Ryan (8-2) at #4 Shiloh Christian (7-2), 2 p.m.
Grafton (8-2) at #2 Lisbon (7-0), 1 p.m.
Dickinson Trinity (7-2) at #3 Velva (9-0), 1:30 p.m.
NINE-MAN
First round
Saturday, Oct. 24
#1 Cavalier 48, Tri-State 28
Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg 60, North Prairie 52
Beach 34, #4 Divide County 0
Kidder County 44, Ray-Powers Lake 26
#2 LaMoure-Litchville-Marion, Bye
North Border 24. Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 6
Towner-Granville-Upham 42, #3 Grant County-Flasher 24
Linton-HMB 24, Surrey 6
Quarterfinals
Saturday, Oct. 31
Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg (7-1) at #1 Cavalier (9-0), 2 p.m.
Beach (6-2) at Kidder County (7-1), 2 p.m.
North Border (7-1) at LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (9-0), 2 p.m.
Towner-Granville-Upham (6-4) at Linton-HMB (6-2), 2 p.m.
N.D. SCORES
TUESDAY
High school volleyball
Bismarck Century 3, Bismarck St. Mary’s 0
Center-Stanton 3, Turtle Lake-Mercer-McClusky 0
Fargo North 3, Wahpeton 0
Fargo Shanley 3, Grand Forks Central 0
Flasher 3, Shiloh Christian 0
Garrison 3, Washburn 1
Glen Ullin-Hebron 3, Grant County 2
Hatton-Northwood 3, Larimore 0
Heart River 3, Bowman County 0
Hettinger-Scranton 3, Richardton-Taylor 0
Jamestown 3, Bismarck Legacy 0
Kindred 3, Enderlin 0
Langdon-Edmore-Munich 3, Grafton 0
Lisbon 3, Tri-State 1
Mandan 3, Minot 0
Midway-Minto 3, Hillsboro-Central Valley 0
North Star 3, Dunseith 0
Northern Cass 3, Fargo Oak Grove 1
Richland 3, Maple Valley 0
Rolla 3, Benson County 1
Rugby 3, Glenburn 0
Thompson 3, Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg 1
Towner-Granville-Upham 3, St. John 0
Trenton 3, Powers Lake 0
Valley City 3, Devils Lake 0
Watford City 3, Dickinson 1
West Fargo 3, Grand Forks Red River 1
Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 3, Central Cass 2
