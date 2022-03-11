Area Scores: March 11 (Mandan News)

CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL

REGION 3 TOURNAMENT

AT JAMESTOWN

Semifinals

LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 57, South Border 28

SB;5;11;19;28

LMLM;17;31;46;57

SOUTH BORDER -- Trevor Schmidt 10, Seth Wolf 6, Blake Meyer 3, Kaden Bader 3, Luke Scherbenske 2, Connor Kosiak 2, Kaleb Thiery 2. Totals: 10-35 FG, Three-pointers: 1-7 (Meyer), 7-10 FT, 16 Rebounds (Schmidt 6), 8 Fouls, 1 Assist (Bader), 19 Turnovers, 3 Blocks (Schmidt 2), 8 Steals (Kosiak 2, Schmidt 2, Bader 2).

LAMOURE-LITCHVILLE-MARION -- Coton Ness 17, Max Musland 12, Corbin Potts 10, Landon Piehl 8, Charlie Bowman 5, Kyreece McGaughy 3, Anthony Hanson 2. Totals: 23-43 FG, Three-pointers: 4-12 (Musland 2, Bowman, Piehl), 7-10 FT, 27 Rebounds (Potts 6), 11 Fouls, 11 Assists (Potts 4), 14 Turnovers, 4 Blocks (Potts 3), 12 Steals (Potts 4).

Records: South Border 10-14 overall; LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 21-3.

Ellendale 62, Linton-HMB 49

Ellendale;19;36;54;62

Linton-HMB;10;17;34;49

ELLENDALE -- Scott Wagner 20, Mason Molan 11, Levi Reis 8, Anton Geller 8, Jack Bommersbach 7, Riley Thorpe 6, Cole Sayler 2. Totals: 25-49 FG, Three-pointers: 7-16 (Molan 3, Thorpe 2, Reis, Bommersbach), 5-10 FT, 32 Rebounds (Wagner 11), 10 Fouls, 11 Assists (Reis 3), 11 Turnovers, 2 Blocks (Wagner 2), 4 Steals (Thorpe, Reis, Molan, Bommersbach).

LINTON-HMB -- Trace King 17, Jace Jochim 14, Grant Bosch 10, Justin Tschosik 6, Gentry Richter 2. Totals: 18-53 FG, Three-pointers: 7-23 (King 3, Jochim 2, Tschosik 2), 6-6 FT, 24 Rebounds (King 9), 13 Fouls, 11 Assists (Tschosik 5), 7 Turnovers, 1 Block (Bosch), 7 Steals (King 3).

Records: Ellendale 20-2; Linton-HMB 13-9.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS HOCKEY

ALL-STATE TEAM

Bismarck: Hunter Acker, forward.

Devils Lake: Zach White, goaltender.

Fargo Davies: Trent Wiemkin, goaltender; Easton Rerick, defender; Cam Bullinger, forward; Barron Stibbe, forward.

Fargo North: Nathaniel Fritel, forward; Brendan Richards, forward.

Fargo South/Shanley: Zach Boren, forward.

Grand Forks Central: Dillon Kuntz, defender.

Grand Forks Red River: Wyatt LeDuc, defender; Carter Sproule, forward.

Jamestown: Brode Hillstrom, goaltender; Conner McLachlan, defender; Hunter Nelson, forward; Nolan Nenow, forward.

Minot: Jayden Luck, forward.

West Fargo Sheyenne: Zachary Moser, defender.

Williston: Jackson Ekblad, defender; Ashton Collings, forward.

Senior Athlete of the Year: Hunter Nelson, Jamestown.

NDHSCA Coach of the Year: Matt Stockert, Jamestown.

CLASS A BASKETBALL

STATE TOURNAMENT

BOYS

At Bismarck Event Center

Quarterfinals

Thursday, March 10

Main Floor

Game 1: West No. 1 Minot (22-2) vs. East No. 4 Fargo North (16-9), 2 p.m.

Game 2: East No. 2 West Fargo Sheyenne (19-5) vs. West No. 3 Mandan (13-12), 4 p.m.

Game 3: East No. 1 Fargo Davies (21-2) vs. West No. 4 Century (19-5), 6 p.m.

Game 4: West No. 2 Bismarck (19-5) vs. East No. 3 West Fargo (18-6), 8 p.m.

Semifinals

Friday, March 11

Main Floor

Game 7: Winners Game 1 and 2, 6:30 p.m.

Game 8: Winners Game 3 and 4, 8:30 p.m.

Consolation Semifinals

Friday, March 11

Exhibit Hall

Game 5: Losers Game 1 and 2, 12 p.m.

Game 6: Losers Game 3 and 4, 2 p.m.

Placement Games

Saturday, March 12

Main Floor

Fifth-place Game: Winners of Game 5 and 6, 11:30 a.m.

Third-place Game: Losers of Game 7 and 8, 3:30 p.m.

Championship

Saturday, March 12

Main Floor

Game 7: Winners Game 7 and 8, 8 p.m.

GIRLS

At Bismarck Event Center

Quarterfinals

Thursday, March 10

Exhibit Hall

Game 1: West No. 1 Century (22-0) vs. East No. 4 Wahpeton (11-13), 1 p.m.

Game 2: East No. 2 Grand Forks Red River (18-5) vs. West No. 3 Bismarck (), 3 p.m.

Game 3: East No. 1 Fargo Davies (21-2) vs. West No. 4 Legacy (12-10), 5 p.m.

Game 4: West No. 2 Minot (19-4) vs. East No. 3 West Fargo Sheyenne (20-4), 7 p.m.

Semifinals

Friday, March 11

Main Floor

Game 7: Winners Game 1 and 2, 1 p.m.

Game 8: Winners Game 3 and 4, 3 p.m.

Consolation Semifinals

Friday, March 11

Exhibit Hall

Game 5: Losers Game 1 and 2, 4 p.m.

Game 6: Losers Game 3 and 4, 6 p.m.

Placement Games

Saturday, March 12

Main Floor

Fifth-place Game: Winners of Game 5 and 6, 9:30 a.m.

Third-place Game: Losers of Game 7 and 8, 1:30 p.m.

Championship

Saturday, March 12

Main Floor

Game 7: Winners Game 7 and 8, 6 p.m.

N.D. SCORES

Class B boys basketball

Region 1 Tournament

Enderlin 60, Oak Grove 53

Kindred 56, Central Cass 53

Region 2 Tournament

Grafton 58, Thompson 51

Hillsboro-Central Valley 47, North Border 36

Region 3 Tournament

Ellendale 62, Linton-HMB 49

LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 57, South Border 28

Region 4 Tournament

Four Winds-Minnewaukan 83, Dunseith 72

Harvey-Wells County 56, North Star 49

Region 5 Tournament

Wilton-Wing 80, Standing Rock Community 73 (OT)

Shiloh Christian 63, Garrison 53 (OT)

Region 7 Tournament

Bowman County 65, Beulah 54

Hazen 66, Dickinson Trinity 63 (OT)

Men's basketball - Summit League Championship

South Dakota State 75, North Dakota State 69

College baseball

Jamestown 4, Park University-Gilbert 2

North Dakota State 5, University of Minnesota 2

Purdue Northwest 15, Minot State 13

College softball

Aquinas College 9, Jamestown 4

Cedarville University 9, University of Mary 6

Trevecca Nazarene University 9, University of Mary 1 (F/6)

William Penn University 9, Jamestown 3

