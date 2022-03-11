Area Scores: March 11 (Mandan News)

CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL
REGION 3 TOURNAMENT
AT JAMESTOWN
Semifinals
LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 57, South Border 28
SB;5;11;19;28
LMLM;17;31;46;57
SOUTH BORDER -- Trevor Schmidt 10, Seth Wolf 6, Blake Meyer 3, Kaden Bader 3, Luke Scherbenske 2, Connor Kosiak 2, Kaleb Thiery 2. Totals: 10-35 FG, Three-pointers: 1-7 (Meyer), 7-10 FT, 16 Rebounds (Schmidt 6), 8 Fouls, 1 Assist (Bader), 19 Turnovers, 3 Blocks (Schmidt 2), 8 Steals (Kosiak 2, Schmidt 2, Bader 2).
LAMOURE-LITCHVILLE-MARION -- Coton Ness 17, Max Musland 12, Corbin Potts 10, Landon Piehl 8, Charlie Bowman 5, Kyreece McGaughy 3, Anthony Hanson 2. Totals: 23-43 FG, Three-pointers: 4-12 (Musland 2, Bowman, Piehl), 7-10 FT, 27 Rebounds (Potts 6), 11 Fouls, 11 Assists (Potts 4), 14 Turnovers, 4 Blocks (Potts 3), 12 Steals (Potts 4).
Records: South Border 10-14 overall; LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 21-3.
Ellendale 62, Linton-HMB 49
Ellendale;19;36;54;62
Linton-HMB;10;17;34;49
ELLENDALE -- Scott Wagner 20, Mason Molan 11, Levi Reis 8, Anton Geller 8, Jack Bommersbach 7, Riley Thorpe 6, Cole Sayler 2. Totals: 25-49 FG, Three-pointers: 7-16 (Molan 3, Thorpe 2, Reis, Bommersbach), 5-10 FT, 32 Rebounds (Wagner 11), 10 Fouls, 11 Assists (Reis 3), 11 Turnovers, 2 Blocks (Wagner 2), 4 Steals (Thorpe, Reis, Molan, Bommersbach).
LINTON-HMB -- Trace King 17, Jace Jochim 14, Grant Bosch 10, Justin Tschosik 6, Gentry Richter 2. Totals: 18-53 FG, Three-pointers: 7-23 (King 3, Jochim 2, Tschosik 2), 6-6 FT, 24 Rebounds (King 9), 13 Fouls, 11 Assists (Tschosik 5), 7 Turnovers, 1 Block (Bosch), 7 Steals (King 3).
Records: Ellendale 20-2; Linton-HMB 13-9.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS HOCKEY
ALL-STATE TEAM
Bismarck: Hunter Acker, forward.
Devils Lake: Zach White, goaltender.
Fargo Davies: Trent Wiemkin, goaltender; Easton Rerick, defender; Cam Bullinger, forward; Barron Stibbe, forward.
Fargo North: Nathaniel Fritel, forward; Brendan Richards, forward.
Fargo South/Shanley: Zach Boren, forward.
Grand Forks Central: Dillon Kuntz, defender.
Grand Forks Red River: Wyatt LeDuc, defender; Carter Sproule, forward.
Jamestown: Brode Hillstrom, goaltender; Conner McLachlan, defender; Hunter Nelson, forward; Nolan Nenow, forward.
Minot: Jayden Luck, forward.
West Fargo Sheyenne: Zachary Moser, defender.
Williston: Jackson Ekblad, defender; Ashton Collings, forward.
Senior Athlete of the Year: Hunter Nelson, Jamestown.
NDHSCA Coach of the Year: Matt Stockert, Jamestown.
CLASS A BASKETBALL
STATE TOURNAMENT
BOYS
At Bismarck Event Center
Quarterfinals
Thursday, March 10
Main Floor
Game 1: West No. 1 Minot (22-2) vs. East No. 4 Fargo North (16-9), 2 p.m.
Game 2: East No. 2 West Fargo Sheyenne (19-5) vs. West No. 3 Mandan (13-12), 4 p.m.
Game 3: East No. 1 Fargo Davies (21-2) vs. West No. 4 Century (19-5), 6 p.m.
Game 4: West No. 2 Bismarck (19-5) vs. East No. 3 West Fargo (18-6), 8 p.m.
Semifinals
Friday, March 11
Main Floor
Game 7: Winners Game 1 and 2, 6:30 p.m.
Game 8: Winners Game 3 and 4, 8:30 p.m.
Consolation Semifinals
Friday, March 11
Exhibit Hall
Game 5: Losers Game 1 and 2, 12 p.m.
Game 6: Losers Game 3 and 4, 2 p.m.
Placement Games
Saturday, March 12
Main Floor
Fifth-place Game: Winners of Game 5 and 6, 11:30 a.m.
Third-place Game: Losers of Game 7 and 8, 3:30 p.m.
Championship
Saturday, March 12
Main Floor
Game 7: Winners Game 7 and 8, 8 p.m.
GIRLS
At Bismarck Event Center
Quarterfinals
Thursday, March 10
Exhibit Hall
Game 1: West No. 1 Century (22-0) vs. East No. 4 Wahpeton (11-13), 1 p.m.
Game 2: East No. 2 Grand Forks Red River (18-5) vs. West No. 3 Bismarck (), 3 p.m.
Game 3: East No. 1 Fargo Davies (21-2) vs. West No. 4 Legacy (12-10), 5 p.m.
Game 4: West No. 2 Minot (19-4) vs. East No. 3 West Fargo Sheyenne (20-4), 7 p.m.
Semifinals
Friday, March 11
Main Floor
Game 7: Winners Game 1 and 2, 1 p.m.
Game 8: Winners Game 3 and 4, 3 p.m.
Consolation Semifinals
Friday, March 11
Exhibit Hall
Game 5: Losers Game 1 and 2, 4 p.m.
Game 6: Losers Game 3 and 4, 6 p.m.
Placement Games
Saturday, March 12
Main Floor
Fifth-place Game: Winners of Game 5 and 6, 9:30 a.m.
Third-place Game: Losers of Game 7 and 8, 1:30 p.m.
Championship
Saturday, March 12
Main Floor
Game 7: Winners Game 7 and 8, 6 p.m.
N.D. SCORES
Class B boys basketball
Region 1 Tournament
Enderlin 60, Oak Grove 53
Kindred 56, Central Cass 53
Region 2 Tournament
Grafton 58, Thompson 51
Hillsboro-Central Valley 47, North Border 36
Region 3 Tournament
Ellendale 62, Linton-HMB 49
LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 57, South Border 28
Region 4 Tournament
Four Winds-Minnewaukan 83, Dunseith 72
Harvey-Wells County 56, North Star 49
Region 5 Tournament
Wilton-Wing 80, Standing Rock Community 73 (OT)
Shiloh Christian 63, Garrison 53 (OT)
Region 7 Tournament
Bowman County 65, Beulah 54
Hazen 66, Dickinson Trinity 63 (OT)
Men's basketball - Summit League Championship
South Dakota State 75, North Dakota State 69
College baseball
Jamestown 4, Park University-Gilbert 2
North Dakota State 5, University of Minnesota 2
Purdue Northwest 15, Minot State 13
College softball
Aquinas College 9, Jamestown 4
Cedarville University 9, University of Mary 6
Trevecca Nazarene University 9, University of Mary 1 (F/6)
William Penn University 9, Jamestown 3