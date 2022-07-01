Area Scores: July 1 (Mandan News)

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

GARRISON 12-2, MANDAN A’S 8-12

Garrison 12, Mandan A’s 8

Mandan;510;100;1;--;8;9;6

Garrison;600;033;x;--;12;7;2

Owen Brincks, Ryder Piehl (5) and Jensen Schulz; Huntyir Anderson, Braxton Iglehard (6) and Gunner Jacobs; W -- Anderson. L -- Brincks. HR: None.

Highlights: Mandan -- Tate Olson 2-3, BB, 3 R, SB; Jamison Nelson 1-3, 2B, BB, R; Seth Gerhardt 1-3, 2B, 2 BB, R, 2 RBIs; Jordan Binder 1-4, 2B, R, 2 RBIs; Ashton Michlitsch 2-4, 2B, R; Schulz 1-2, 2 BB; Brincks 4.2 IP, 5 H, 9 R (6 ER), 7 BB, 0 K; Piehl 1.1 IP, 2 H, 3 R (0 ER), 0 BB, 1 K, 1 HBP, 1 BK. Garrison -- Anderson 0-2, 2 BB, R, RBI, SB; Devon Crawford 1-4, 2 R, RBI; Bennett Kamp 2-3, 3 R, RBI; Tryeson Iglehard 2-3, SF, 3 RBIs; Anderson 5 IP, 7 H, 7 R (6 ER), 7 BB, 3 K; Iglehard 2 IP, 2 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 0 K.

Mandan A’s 12, Garrison 2 (F/4)

Mandan;037;2;--;12;7;0

Garrison;101;0;--;2;5;2

Cooper Anderson, Dylan Geiger (3) and Jensen Schulz; Justin Holte, Braxton Iglehard (3), Tryeson Iglehard (3), Cooper C (3) and Brady S. W -- Anderson. L -- Holte. HR: None.

Highlights: Mandan -- Tate Olson 1-2, BB, R; Owen Brincks 2 BB, HBP, SF, R, 2 RBIs; Anderson 1-2, BB, HBP, 2 R, RBI; Carson Ressler 1-1, BB, HBP, 2 R; Jensen Schulz 2-3, 2B, R; Anderson 3 IP, 4 H, 2 R (2 ER), 0 BB, 3 K, 1 HBP; Geiger 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 K. Garrison -- Ty Iglehart 1-3, 2B, R; Bennett Kamp 2-2, 2B, R, SB; Gunner Jacobs 1-2, RBI; Holte 2 IP, 1 H, 3 R (3 ER), 2 BB, 1 K, 2 HBP; B. Iglehard 0.1 IP, 2 H, 5 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 0 K, 1 HBP; T. Iglehard 0 IP, 0 H, 2 R (2 ER), 5 BB, 0 K; Cooper C. 1.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R (2 ER), 0 BB, 2 K.

SOFTBALL

MCQUADE CHARITY TOURNAMENT

Sunday’s games

MEN

MEN’S C

St. Malo, Manit., Canada, SIS-Anarchy-Cubs 28, Fargo MBB 2; Longwood, Fla. Russells Paint & Body 15, Mandan Custer Flats Trucking 5; Longwood Russells 18, St. Malo SIS 4; Longwood Russells 20, Bismarck Dvorak Motors 10.

Championship game: Fargo Box 29, Longwood Russells 21.

MEN’S D

Loser’s bracket: Jamestown 701 Apparel-The Cage Soldiers 18, Jamestown Anchor Bar 16; Dickinson Case Electric-Neighbors-Wolverine 17, Bismarck Inge’s 4; Denver, C.O., Ambush-NXT Level Properties 18, Dickinson Case Electric 8; Bismarck Tap-In Tavern 23, Jamestown 701 Apparel 13; Bismarck Tap-In 20, Denver Ambush 19; Bismarck UNO 17, Bismarck Tap-In 16.

Winner’s bracket: Minot Aftermath 21, Bismarck Tap-In 10; Bismarck UNO 10, Denver Ambush 8; Minot Aftermath 22, Bismarck UNO 15.

Championship game: Minot Aftermath 25, Bismarck UNO 15.

REC I

Loser’s bracket: Minot Lucky Strike 15, Bismarck The Field 14; Rapid City, S.D. Humdingers 20, Dickinson Bosch Lumber 9; Fargo Jagol Honey-Sure Step 6, West Fargo Roers-Bardown 2; Bismarck Deeter Dental 23, Fargo American Concrete 15; Minot Lucky Strike 9, Rapid City Humdingers 5; Bismarck Deeter Dental 14, Fargo Jagol Honey 13.

Consolation championship: Bismarck Deeter Dental 9, Minot Lucky Strike 4.

Championship bracket: Lisbon Pink It Forward 18, Bismarck Tap-In 17; Bismarck Warning Track Power 27, Jamestown Finnegans 13; Ransom County Gentzkow INC 19, Bismarck Jones Physical Therapy 12; Aberdeen, S.D. Lagers-Coors Lite 21, Bismarck Dakota Mini Storage 18; Bismarck Warning Track 21, Lisbon Pink It Forward 5; Aberdeen Lagers 16, Ransom County Gentzkow 6.

Third-place game: Lisbon Pink it Forward 12, Ransom County Gentzkow 8.

Championship game: Aberdeen Lagers 19, Bismarck Warning Track Power 2.

REC II

Loser’s bracket: West Fargo Borsheim Crane Service 18, Fargo Betaseed-Rust Farms 1; Minot Reiter Oil & Gas 19, Mandan M&H-Heritage Exteriors 4; Fargo Banded-Signature Patios by Design-Thunder Road 12, Minot Motorhead Repair 1; Rapid City, S.D. Malitia-Combat Electric 18, Fargo S2F Construction Services-Power Pros Electric 10; Bismarck O’Brians-New Salem Vet Clinic 7, Bismarck A-1 Septic-O’Brians 3; Mandan Stage Stop 21, Ransom County Gwinner Greenwaves 9; Fargo Fort Saloon-Midwest Motors 24, Bismarck Mann Energy Services 12; Minot Lamplighter Lounge 16, Ransom County Coburn Cobras 6; Minot Reiter 18, West Fargo Borsheim 12; Rapid City Malitia 18, Fargo Banded 8; Bismarck O’Brians 20, Mandan Stage Stop 12; Minot Lamplighter 11, Fargo Fort 10; Minot Reiter Oil 20, Rapid City Malitia 19; Minot Lamplighter 9, Bismarck O’Brians 8.

Consolation championship: Minot Lamplighter 16, Minot Reiter 9.

Championship bracket: Bismarck Active Nutrition 16, Steele Lang’s Lawn Care 4; Bismarck Motor Motel 17, Arthur Coaches Corner 2; West Fargo AJ Construction 13, Hazen Jimmy’s Lounge-Hub 5; Bismarck Keystone Light 9, Bismarck Elbow Room-Coors Lite-Pure Country 8; Williston JNL Athletics 13, Rapid City, S.D. West River Softball 11; Bismarck Rug Rat 15, Fargo Ruby Tuesday 5; Watertown, S.D. Woody’s-Cloud 9 16, Ulen, Minn. Braseth-Stall Construction 4; Pierre, S.D. Venom 19, Bismarck Slette Farms 9; Bismarck Active Nutrition 9, Bismarck Motor Motel 7; Bismarck Keystone 11, West Fargo AJ Construction 10; Bismarck Rug Rat 13, Williston JNL Athletics 12; Watertown Woody’s 29, Pierre Venom 22; Bismarck Keystone 9, Bismarck Active Nutrition 2; Watertown Woody’s 12, Bismarck Rug Rat 11.

Third-place game: Bismarck Rug Rat 10, Bismarck Active Nutrition 7.

Championship game: Bismarck Keystone 12, Watertown Woody’s 10.

REC III BUDWEISER

Loser’s bracket: Minot The Reps Lucky Strike 41, Mobridge, S.D. Diamond Warriors 18; Minot Sports on Top 16, Dickinson The Spur 6; Bismarck Naturdays-Borrowed Bucks 14, Bismarck Tappen Farm Supply 10; Plentywood, Mont. ATS 13, Chicago, Ill., YigoGuam Isla Sabertooth Below Zero South 10; Mandan Burley’s Roughrider Bar 20, Minot The Reps Lucky Strike 13; Minot Sports on Top 13, Mandan Cooral Sales 12; Minot Circle Sanitation-Trilogy 8, Bismarck Naturdays 7; Plentywood ATS 14, Bismarck Western Steel & Plumbing 4; Mandan Burley’s Roughrider 21, Minot Sports on Top 15; Plentywood ATS 19, Minot Circle Sanitation 3.

Consolation championship: Plentywood ATS 19, Mandan Burley’s Roughrider Bar 9.

Championship bracket: Bismarck Vertex Properties 20, Bismarck MATPAC Wrestling 4; Bismarck HolyRollers 15, Bismarck BEK Sports 5; Chicago, Ill. YigoGuam Isla Sabertooth-Below Zero North 18, Fargo Comets 10; Fargo Mid Dakota Wheel Alignment 13, Mandan Bowers Excavating 3; Bismarck Buffalo Wild Wings-Jerome Distributing 13, Bismarck Vertex 11; Valley City RTR-Boomers 19, Bismarck HolyRollers 2; Chicago, Ill. Yigo Isla Sabertooth Below Zero North 17, Fargo OK Tire-Slammers 9; Fargo Mid Dakota Wheel 17, Minot The Landing 2; Valley City RTR 21, Bismarck Buffalo Wild Wings 17; Chicago, Ill. Yigo Isla Sabertooth Below Zero North 21, Fargo Mid Dakota Wheel 6.

Third-place game: Fargo Mid Dakota Wheel 19, Bismarck Buffalo Wild Wings 7.

Championship game: Chicago Yigo Isla Sabertooth Below Zero North 24, Valley City RTR 20.

REC III BUD LIGHT

Loser’s bracket: Bismarck Hettinger Bears 18, Bismarck Knife River-Starion Bank 8; Bismarck Kramer Agency 22, Council Bluffs, Iowa Washing Balls 12; Bemidji, Minn., ABC Seamless 11, St. Louis Park, Minn., PT One Ts 10; Fargo Magnum Electric 12, Rapid City, S.D., Tipton Grease 11; Bismarck Kramer 15, Bismarck Hettinger Bears 5; Fargo Magnum 9, Bemidji ABC Seamless 4; Mandan Epic Threadz-Busch Light-Thorstenson Trucking 17, Pagel Law Firm 0; Bismarck Painters 9, Fargo Culinex 8; Bismarck Kramer 12, Mandan Epic Threadz 8; Fargo Magnum 11, Bismarck Painters 7.

Consolation championship: Bismarck Kramer Agency 20, Fargo Magnum 9.

Championship bracket: Fargo Bar 9 16, Bismarck Moose Lodge #302 6; Bismarck Pink It Forward 16, New Town Team Savage 5; Bismarck Charvat Custom Homes 21, Bismarck Elite Ag 10; Bismarck Charvat 12, Bismarck Pink It Forward 11; Grand Forks Free Poker Network 16, Bismarck Next Mortgage 12; Bismarck Memory Fireworks-Epic Tech-Stadium 31, Williston Hitmen 30; Ulen, Minn. 16, Bismarck Wagner Financial 11; Ulen, Minn. 20, Bismarck Memory Fireworks 16; Fargo Bar 9 15, Bismarck Charvat 13; Grand Forks Free 16, Ulen, Minn. 1.

Third-place game: Bismarck Charvat 22, Ulen, Minn. 11.

Championship game: Fargo Bar 9 16, Grand Forks Free 11.

REC IV

Loser’s bracket: Mandan BNC Bank 17, Dickinson Neighbors Bar-Every House 7; Bismarck Strohs 17, Bismarck Pizza Ranch-Flying J 16; Mandan BNC Bank 21, Gillette, Wyo. Ambitiously Lazy Apparel 17; Bismarck Gun Dog House Door 15, Bismarck Strohs 14; Mandan BNC Bank 11, Bismarck Gun Dog 7; Bismarck WIND Outdoors-Corral Sales RV 23, Bismarck 2 Vets Moving Co. 1; Bismarck WIND 19, Bismarck Glines Harvesting 4; Valley City Brothers III-J&S Marketing 14, Dickinson ABC Fencing-E Lending Now 4; Valley City Brothers III 22, Dickinson Wasted Talent 1; Valley City Brothers III 21, Bismarck WIND 6.

Championship bracket: Grand Forks TCS Custom Painting-Kelly’s Bar 15, Beulah Butte Boyz 5; Watertown, S.D. DFC 22, Mandan 701 Softball 2; Bismarck Pifer’s Auction & Realty-Steele Ozone 8, Grand Forks TCS 2; Watertown DFC 10, Bismarck Fred’s Den 6; Bismarck Kramer Agency 11, Rhame Braaten Brothers 8; Bismarck BioSteel 16, Bismarck Applewood Homes 6; Bismarck BioSteel 7, Bison, S.D. Simons Trucking 4; Bismarck Stage Stop 14, Bismarck Kramer 13; Bismarck Pifer’s Auction 7, Watertown DFC 6; Bismarck BioSteel 20, Bismarck Stage Stop 3.

Third-place game: Watertown DFC 25, Bismarck Stage Stop 8.

Championship game: Bismarck BioSteel 10, Bismarck Pifer’s Auction 0.

MEN’S MASTERS 35+

Loser’s bracket: Mandan Sportsmen’s Bar 13, Fargo Arrow Electric-Hooligans 7; Bismarck Jeepers Sweepers-Busch Light 16, Fargo EW Wylie-Traditions 6; Bismarck Jeepers Sweepers 10, Bismarck BNC Matpac 9.

Consolation championship: Mandan Sportsmen’s Bar 18, Bismarck Jeepers Sweepers 17.

Championship bracket: Belcourt-Turtle Mountain Thunder 16, Bismarck STEP Wellness 8; Belcourt Thunder 17, Mandan Blackstone Tavern-Ambets-Prarie Supply 13; Wahpeton Wombats 20, Prosper, Texas Hitmen 10.

Third-place game: Mandan Blackstone Tavern 24, Prosper Hitmen 14.

Championship game: Belcourt Thunder 14, Wahpeton Wombats 4.

MEN’S MASTERS 50

Loser’s bracket: Mandan Bruno’s Pizza 11, Minot Shiner Bock-Northwest Building 6; Ashland, Mont., Tongue River 5, Mandan Kramer Chevrolet 3; Fargo Miller Lite 10, Ashland Tongue River 0.

Consolation championship: Mandan Bruno’s Pizza 5, Fargo Miller Lite 1.

Championship bracket: Valley City Elliott Farms 8, Minot Shiner Boc-Northwest Building 1; Mandan Bowers Excavating Blue 6, Mandan Magi Touch Carpet 2.

Third-place game: Minot Shiner Bock-Northwest Building 6, Mandan Magi 1.

Championship game: Mandan Bowers Excavating Blue 10, Valley City Elliott Farms 9.

WOMEN

CLASS C-D

Blaine, Minn. Schmidt’s Roofing 10, Fargo MMB-Squared Away Sports-Swing Away 7; Schmidt’s Roofing 14, Commerce City, Colo. Carpe Diem 12.

Championship game: St. Paul Ductech-Grind-S2N 20, Schmidt’s Roofing 1.

REC I

Watertown Reilly 6, Bismarck Corral Bar-CORE 1; Bismarck Bud Light 19, Rapid City S.D. Hooligans 9; Watertown Reilly 21, Bismarck Bud Light 13; Grand Forks ICON 12, Watertown Reilly 8.

Championship game: Bismarck Moritz Sport & Marine 25, ICON 14.

REC II

Loser’s bracket: Minot AFLAC-Gaustafson Septic-Nichols Farms-Stickman 10, Williston Next Home-DKs 9; Minot AFLAC 12, Jamestown Fred’s Den-Edward Jones 8; Watford City Badland Bully’s 17, Mandan Lonesome Dove-Bud Light Lemonade 9; Bismarck O’Brians 17, Badland Bully’s 12.

Consolation championship: Bismarck O’Brians 17, Minot AFLAC 11.

Championship bracket: Bismarck Ole and Lena’s Pizzeria-Hatch Realty 15, Bismarck Capital City Construction 13; Mandan Seven Seas 12, Bismarck Ole and Lena’s 0; Bismarck Doll’s Studios 15, Pierre, S.D. Beaches 7; Williston Mulligans 16, Bismarck Doll’s Studios 10.

Third-place game: Bismarck Ole and Lena’s 2, Bismarck Doll’s Studios 1.

Championship game: Mandan Seven Seas 9, Williston Mulligans 2.

REC III

Loser’s bracket: West Fargo Helifino 18, Bismarck Bud Light Seltzer-Hollevoet Orthodontics 8; Bismarck Hallie’s Hair Saloon 15, Bismarck Curtis Rud Oil-Eagles 5; Bismarck Hallie’s 10, Bismarck Wings & Rings 9; Bismarck TransTrash 18, West Fargo Helifino 6.

Consolation championship: Bismarck Hallie’s 7, Bismarck TransTrash 3.

Championship bracket: Bismarck Heinle Farms 21, West Fargo Silver Dollar 13; Bismarck Heinle Farms 13, Grand Forks Bun 9; Watertown, S.D. Maza Winyan 25, Williston One-Stop Trailerz 12; Cannon Ball Lady T-Hawks 19, Watertown Maza Winyan 16.

Third-place game: Watertown Maza Winyan 11, Grand Forks Bun 10.

Championship game: Cannon Ball T-Hawks 6, Bismarck Heinle Farms 2.

REC IV

Loser’s bracket: Dickinson Neighbors-Mens den Salon 31, Bismarck Pink Panthers-Elbow Room 1; Watford City Cheetah Girls 22, Bismarck Fried Financial-TNT Tavern 17; Cheetah Girls 19, Dickinson Neighbors 4; Bismarck Superslide-Alliance Real Estate 22, Minot Town & Country Credit Union 11; Minot Landing 9, Bismarck Dermacare Clinic 7; Bismarck Superslide 22, Minot Landing 0.

Consolation championship: Watford City Cheetah Girls 14, Bismarck Superslide 3.

Championship bracket: Bismarck Purple Reign 11, Minot Chicks with Sticks 1; West Fargo Battitude 12, Bismarck Powerhouse 3; Bismarck Purple Reign 9, West Fargo Battitude 7; Pierre, S.D. Queen Bees 13, Aberdeen, S.D. Team Foss 6; Blaine Minnkota 12, Minot Flower Box 10; Blaine Minnkota 15, Pierre Queen Bees 13.

Third-place game: Pierre Queen Bees 8, West Fargo Battitude 7.

Championship game: Blaine Minnkota 10, Bismarck Purple Reign 8.

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

JUSTIN DEMARY MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT

MANDAN CHIEFS 9, MINOT VISTAS 7

Semifinal

Mandan;301;100;4;--;9;12;3

Minot;220;003;0;--;7;7;5

Seth Arenz, Isaac Huettl (5) and Tukker Horner; Talon Hebert, Hunter Horner (4), Mason Zietz (7) and Kellan Burke. W -- Huettl. L -- Horner. HR: Mandan -- Lucas Burgum; Minot --Tyson Ruzicka.

Highlights: Mandan -- Avery Bogner 2-4, R, SB; Huettl 2-4, R; Burgum 1-2, HR, BB, HBP, 2 R, RBI; Stetson Kuntz 1-2, BB, R, RBI; Anthony Johnson 2-4, R, 2 RBIs; Brayden Bunnell 1-1, R, RBI; Arenz 4 IP, 4 H, 4 R (2 ER), 3 BB, 4 K; Huettl 3 IP, 3 H, 3 R (3 ER), 0 BB, 2 K, 1 HBP. Minot -- Kellan Burke 0-1, 2 BB, HBP, R; Jonas Bubach 1-4, 2B, R; Jaxson Radke 1-4, R; Tyler Collins 2-3, 2 R; Griffin Baker 1-3, 2B, R, 2 RBIs; Ruzicka 1-2, HR, SAC, R, 2 RBIs; Hebert 3 IP, 5 H, 4 R (4 ER), 0 BB, 1 K, 1 HBP; Horner 3.2 IP, 7 H, 5 R (5 ER), 2 BB, 1 K; Zietz 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K.

MANDAN CHIEFS 6, BRAINERD 2

Final

Brainerd;100;000;1;--;2;5;0

Mandan;024;000;x;--;6;6;1

Karlson, Braun (3) and Lund, Owen (4); Lucas Burgum, Avery Bogner (4) and Isaac Huettl. W -- Bogner. L -- Karlson. HR: None.

Highlights: Brainerd -- Lund 1-2, R; Helmin 1-3; DeRosier 1-3, 2B; Kleffman 1-3, SB; Jensen 0-2, BB, R; Karlson 2.2 IP, 5 H, 6 R (5 ER), 4 BB, 3 K, 1 HBP; Braun 3.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 1 K. Mandan -- Huettl 0-1, 2 BB, HBP, SB; Brayden Bunnell 1-3, R; Burgum 1-3, R; Anthony Johnson 0-1, 2 BB, 2 R; Seth Arenz 2-3, R, 2 RBIs; Hudsen Sheldon 2-3, 3B, 3 RBIs; Burgum 3 IP, 4 H, 1 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 3 K; Bogner 4 IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 2 BB, 2 K.

MANDAN A’S 10, HETTINGER 2

Hettinger;200;000;0;--;2;8;3

Mandan;311;230;x;--;10;9;1

Tanner Defoe, Tanner Blackwell (3), Nathan Dix (5) and Blake Pierce; Carson Ressler and Jensen Schulz. W -- Ressler. L -- Defoe. HR: None.

Highlights: Hettinger -- Joey Perkins 2-4; Andrew Dirk 0-2, BB, R; Tyler Wilson 3-4, 2B, 2 RBIs; Malachi Dilse 1-2, HBP; Hayden Erickson 1-1; Blackwell 1-3; Tanner Defoe 2 IP, 4 H, 4 R (4 ER), 3 BB, 2 K, 2 HBP; Tanner Blackwell 2.1 IP, 4 H, 6 R (2 ER), 1 BB, 1 K, 2 HBP; Nathan Dix 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 1 K. Mandan -- Tate Olson 3-5, R; Owen Brincks 1-2, BB, HBP, R; Seth Gerhardt 1-2, BB, R; Jordan Binder 1-1, 3B, 2 RBIs; Carson Ressler 1-3, HBP, R, 2 RBIs; Ressler 7 IP, 8 H, 2 R (1 ER), 2 BB, 3 K, 1 HBP.

