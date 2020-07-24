Alfsad cards ace at Prairie West

Alfsad cards ace at Prairie West

{{featured_button_text}}

Doran Alfsad sank a hole-in-one at Prairie West Golf Course in Mandan on Sunday.

Alfsad aced the 156-yard 12th hole, using a 7-iron.

On hand to witness the ace were Troy Bassingwaite, Bruce Basaraba and Dirk Simoneig.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News