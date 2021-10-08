Sons of Norway dinner back on

The annual Sons of Norway Lutefisk, Meatballs and Lefse Dinner is back again after being canceled earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It was to have been held in January at Trinity Lutheran Church in Bismarck. It’s now set for Saturday, Oct. 16, at the Mandan Eagles Club, 1400 Collins Ave. It will run from 2-6 p.m.

The dinner is prepared by members of Sons of Norway Lodge No. 107. The menu is lutefisk with butter, homemade meatballs and gravy, mashed potatoes, coleslaw, lefse, cranberries, Norwegian pastries and coffee.

The cost is $20 for anyone older than 15; $6 for children 6-15; free for children under 6. Tickets are available at the door or online at www.sofnbismarck.com. Take-out meals also will be available.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0