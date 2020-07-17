Silver screen coming to Mandan
The Mandan Progress Organization is setting up a modern-day outdoor silver screen (LED display) Saturday, Aug. 1, in the parking lot behind the Mandan Braves Center. A family friendly outdoor film will be shown and piped through viewers' FM car stereos.

A limited number of tickets will be available and admission is based on carload.

If your business is willing to support this effort with a sponsorship, contact Dot Frank at dot@mandanprogress.org.

 

 

