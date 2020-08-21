Several factors led to rooftop spread of apartment fire; official says safety measures were in place

Neighboring apartment buildings in northwest Mandan that burned in a similar way in successive years both had safety measures in the attic designed to slow the spread of a fire, the property manager says.
Both buildings -- and a third in the Sunset Bluffs complex -- also were regularly inspected and had working fire alarms, Eagle Eye Management Owner Philip Butz told the Tribune.
“I know people are saying they were cheaply put up, and that’s not the case,” he said. “They were constructed to code; every system was tested every year.”
Those systems include fire alarms and sprinklers, Butz said.
Authorities say improperly discarded smoking materials on a third-floor balcony of the 36-unit building caused this year’s fire. It’s been ruled accidental. Flames spread through the attic until the rooftop was consumed, in much the same way a fire destroyed a neighboring three-story, 42-unit building in the Sunset Bluffs complex on July 14, 2019.
Officials determined that fire also was accidental, with discarded smoking materials the likely cause.
Neither fire injured anyone, but all residents were displaced.
Butz said both buildings had “draftstopping” installed in the attic -- material such as wood panels designed to divide large spaces including concealed attics into smaller compartments, and thus slow the spread of a fire. The third building in the complex also has the material, he said.
Fire Chief Steve Nardello could not immediately confirm the presence of draftstopping or say if it was a code requirement for the building that burned this year.
Dean Eman, a Minot investor and registered agent with the state secretary of state's office for Burlington-based JDS Holdings LLP, the Sunset Bluffs owner, declined to say who constructed the buildings, saying he needed to consult with other investors before divulging the information.
The July 2019 fire was fanned by a south wind and quickly traveled the length of the building. Winds were calm during the most recent fire, but Nardello said warm summer temperatures contribute to the spread of fire because building materials are already heated. Fires of this nature travel through a building “wind or no wind,” the chief said.
A number of things factor into the spread of a fire, but it doesn’t need wind “especially when you have vinyl siding,” said Firefighter and Emergency Medical Technician Chad Nicklos.
“Vinyl siding burns quick and produces quite a bit of heat,” he said, adding that once a fire is in the roof line it travels fast.
Some residents of the building that burned last week said they did not immediately hear fire alarms sound. Butz said that since the fire started outside and traveled upward, there wasn’t immediately enough smoke or heat to trigger the alarms.
“If there was a delay on any of the alarms, they didn’t go off because there was nothing to activate them,” he said. They eventually did sound, he said, and “the building performed the way it was designed and did what it was supposed to do.”
A review of security video showed “everything worked,” Nardello said. Apartment sprinkler systems didn’t activate because the heat from the fire didn’t reach them. The department does an inspection when sprinkler systems are installed and tested. The department also signs off to accept the alarm and suppression systems as operable, Nardello said. The installing company performs an annual flow test and periodically tests the sprinkler heads.
All of the fire hydrants at the building were installed and working properly, according to the chief.
Other inspections are carried out by the city building inspector throughout the construction process. Mandan Building Official Shawn Ouradnik was out of the office last week and not available for comment.
It’s too early to know the future of the building that burned last week, according to Butz and Eman.
The building that burned last year was later razed and has not been rebuilt. City records show the property has been sold to HM4 LLC, whose registered agent is James Moen, one of the principal investors in JDS Holdings LLP. The two companies are registered under Moen’s address in Burlington.
Eman declined to discuss the relationship of the two companies. Moen did not respond to a request for comment.
University of North Dakota economist David Flynn said there can be a number of reasons for setting up such a business structure, including for tax purposes or for better management.
