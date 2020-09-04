Senior Services - Sept. 4

ACTIVITIES
All Mandan Senior Center activities are canceled until further notice.
MENU
There will be no group meals until further notice, however the Mandan Senior Center and Morton County rural sites will continue to offer meals to any senior. Meals can be picked up or delivered. Call 701-663-6528 one day ahead for meal reservations. Frozen meals to take home as a dinner option also are available. Suggested donations are $3.75 per meal.
Friday, Sept. 4: Cheese buttons, salad with dressing, baby carrots, chilled peaches and cake with frosting.
Monday, Sept. 7: Labor Day Holiday.
Tuesday, Sept. 8: Baked potato, mixed vegetables and tropical fruit.
Wednesday, Sept. 9: Chicken cordon bleu, rice pilaf, green beans and chilled applesauce.
Thursday, Sept. 10: Pork chop, roasted potato, garden blend veggies and chilled pineapple.
Friday, Sept. 11: Hot ham and cheese sandwich, knoephla soup, crackers, fresh fruit and banana bar.
Senior citizens age 60 and older are eligible to participate in services provided by the Morton County Council on Aging, Mandan.
