SENIOR SERVICES

Senior Services - Sept. 30

ACTIVITIES

Friday, Sept. 30: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; card bingo, 12:30 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 3: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; Pumpkin patch, 1 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 4: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; exercise, 9:30-10:30 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 5: Caramel rolls, 8-10 a.m.; Custer Health, 8-11:30 a.m.; flu clinic, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; pinochle card party, 1 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 6: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; exercise, 9:30-10:30 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 7: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; card bingo, 12:30 p.m.

MENU

Suggested donations are $4 per meal. Call 701-663-6528 for meal reservations; call at least one day in advance. Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Menu items subject to change based on availability.

Friday, Sept. 30: Chicken cordon bleu, rice pilaf, mixed vegetables, tropical fruit, cookie.

Monday, Oct. 3: Turkey, dressing, cauliflower with cheese, tropical fruit.

Tuesday, Oct. 4: Salisbury steak, roasted potatoes, garden blend vegetables, apple crisp.

Wednesday, Oct. 5: Chicken patty on bun, potato wedges, green beans, Mandarin oranges, cake.

Thursday, Oct. 6: Cabbage roll, baked potato, country trio of vegetables, chilled pears.

Friday, Sept. Oct. 7: Egg salad on croissant, vegetable chowder, crackers, banana.

Senior citizens age 60 and older are eligible to participate in services provided by the Morton County Council on Aging, Mandan.

