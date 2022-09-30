Senior Services - Sept. 30

ACTIVITIES
Friday, Sept. 30: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; card bingo, 12:30 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 3: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; Pumpkin patch, 1 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 4: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; exercise, 9:30-10:30 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 5: Caramel rolls, 8-10 a.m.; Custer Health, 8-11:30 a.m.; flu clinic, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; pinochle card party, 1 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 6: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; exercise, 9:30-10:30 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 7: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; card bingo, 12:30 p.m.
MENU
Suggested donations are $4 per meal. Call 701-663-6528 for meal reservations; call at least one day in advance. Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Menu items subject to change based on availability.
Friday, Sept. 30: Chicken cordon bleu, rice pilaf, mixed vegetables, tropical fruit, cookie.
Monday, Oct. 3: Turkey, dressing, cauliflower with cheese, tropical fruit.
Tuesday, Oct. 4: Salisbury steak, roasted potatoes, garden blend vegetables, apple crisp.
Wednesday, Oct. 5: Chicken patty on bun, potato wedges, green beans, Mandarin oranges, cake.
Thursday, Oct. 6: Cabbage roll, baked potato, country trio of vegetables, chilled pears.
Friday, Sept. Oct. 7: Egg salad on croissant, vegetable chowder, crackers, banana.
Senior citizens age 60 and older are eligible to participate in services provided by the Morton County Council on Aging, Mandan.