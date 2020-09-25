Senior Services - Sept. 25

ACTIVITIES
Monday, Sept. 28: Mandan Golden Age Club Board, 1 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 29: Bone builders, 10 a.m., social distancing required and weather permitting.
Wednesday, Sept. 30: Take out caramel rolls $1, 8-10 a.m.; foot care, 8-11:30 a.m.; blood pressure, 11-11:30 a.m.
MENU
There will be no group meals until further notice, however the Mandan Senior Center and Morton County rural sites will continue to offer meals to any senior. Meals can be picked up or delivered. Call 701-663-6528 one day ahead for meal reservations. Frozen meals to take home as a dinner option also are available. Suggested donations are $3.75 per meal.
Friday, Sept. 25: Chili, creamy coleslaw, crackers, mandarin oranges, caramel roll.
Monday, Sept. 28: Creamed chicken, mashed potatoes, corn, peaches and cream.
Tuesday, Sept. 29: Swiss steak, hash browns, carrot slices, chilled plums.
Wednesday, Sept. 30: Lasagna, salad with dressing, garlic toast, fruit in gelatin, frosted brownie.
Thursday, Oct. 1: Scalloped potatoes and ham, country trio vegetables, baked apple.
Friday, Oct. 2: Beef stroganoff, buttered noodles, broccoli, fresh fruit.
Senior citizens age 60 and older are eligible to participate in services provided by the Morton County Council on Aging, Mandan.
