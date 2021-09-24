Senior Services - Sept. 24

ACTIVITIES
Friday, Sept. 24: Open activities, 8:30-10:30 a.m.
Monday, Sept. 27: Open activities, 8:30-10:30 a.m.; Club meeting, 1 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 28: Open activities, 8:30-10:30 a.m.; Tai ji quan, 8:30-9:30 a.m.; Exercise group, 9:40 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 29: Caramel rolls, 8-10 a.m.; Custer Health, 8-11:30 a.m.; Open activities, 8:30-10:30 a.m.; Pinochle and card party, 1 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 30: Open activities, 8:30-10:30 a.m.; Tai ji quan, 8:30-9:30 a.m.; Exercise group, 9:40 a.m.; Hearing screens, 11 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 1: Open activities, 8:30-10:30 a.m.
MENU
Suggested donations are $4 per meal. Call 663-6528 for meal reservations; call at least one day in advance. Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Menu items subject to change based on availability.
Friday, Sept. 24: California burger, tater tots, Key Biscayne blend vegetables, chilled pineapple, cake.
Monday, Sept. 27: Hot roast beef sandwich, mashed potato with gravy, Key West blend veggies, chilled applesauce, cookie.
Tuesday, Sept. 28: Steak with onion gravy, roasted potatoes, broccoli with cheese sauce, tropical fruit.
Wednesday, Sept. 29: BBQ ribs, knoephla and kraut, chilled plums, rice crispy bar.
Thursday, Sept. 30: Meatloaf or liver and onions, bakes potato, green beans, cake with strawberries.
Friday, Oct. 1: Beef stroganoff over buttered noodles, broccoli, fresh fruit.
Senior citizens age 60 and older are eligible to participate in services provided by the Morton County Council on Aging, Mandan.