Senior Services - Sept. 24

ACTIVITIES

Friday, Sept. 24: Open activities, 8:30-10:30 a.m.

Monday, Sept. 27: Open activities, 8:30-10:30 a.m.; Club meeting, 1 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 28: Open activities, 8:30-10:30 a.m.; Tai ji quan, 8:30-9:30 a.m.; Exercise group, 9:40 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 29: Caramel rolls, 8-10 a.m.; Custer Health, 8-11:30 a.m.; Open activities, 8:30-10:30 a.m.; Pinochle and card party, 1 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 30: Open activities, 8:30-10:30 a.m.; Tai ji quan, 8:30-9:30 a.m.; Exercise group, 9:40 a.m.; Hearing screens, 11 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 1: Open activities, 8:30-10:30 a.m.

MENU

Suggested donations are $4 per meal. Call 663-6528 for meal reservations; call at least one day in advance. Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Menu items subject to change based on availability.

Friday, Sept. 24: California burger, tater tots, Key Biscayne blend vegetables, chilled pineapple, cake.