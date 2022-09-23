Senior Services - Sept. 23

ACTIVITIES
Friday, Sept. 23: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; right, center, left game, 12:30 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 26: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 27: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; exercise, 9:30-10:30 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 28: Caramel rolls, 8-10 a.m.; Custer Health, 8-11:30 a.m.; open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; pinochle card party, 1 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 29: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; exercise, 9:30-10:30 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 30: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; card bingo, 12:30 p.m.
MENU
Suggested donations are $4 per meal. Call 701-663-6528 for meal reservations; call at least one day in advance. Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Menu items subject to change based on availability.
People are also reading…
Friday, Sept. 23: Lemon pepper fish, Au gratin potatoes, buttered peas, peach cobbler.
Monday, Sept. 26: Salisbury steak, hash browns, Malibu blend vegetables, chilled apricots.
Tuesday, Sept. 27: Chicken Alfredo, buttered noodles, broccoli Normandy, bread stick, cherry cobbler.
Wednesday, Sept. 28: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, baby carrots, chilled pineapple, pudding with topping.
Thursday, Sept. 29: Meatloaf or liver and onions, baked potato, country trio of vegetables, chilled pears.
Friday, Sept. 30: Chicken cordon bleu, rice pilaf, mixed vegetables, tropical fruit, cookie.
Senior citizens age 60 and older are eligible to participate in services provided by the Morton County Council on Aging, Mandan.