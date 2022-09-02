Senior Services - Sept. 2

ACTIVITIES
Friday, Sept. 2: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; card bingo, 12:30 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 5: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 6: Exercise, 9:30-10:30 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 7: Caramel rolls, 8-10 a.m.; Custer Health, 8-11:30 a.m.; open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; pinochle card party, 1 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 8: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; exercise, 9:30-10:30 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 9: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; right, center, left game, 12:30 p.m.
MENU
Suggested donations are $4 per meal. Call 701-663-6528 for meal reservations; call at least one day in advance. Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Menu items subject to change based on availability.
Friday, Sept. 2: Cheese buttons, baby carrots, banana bar.
Monday, Sept. 5: Closed for Labor Day.
Tuesday, Sept. 6: Sausage, roasted potatoes, country trio of vegetables, fruit turnover.
Wednesday, Sept. 7: Spaghetti, salad with dressing, garlic toast, fresh fruit.
Thursday, Sept. 8: Bacon cheeseburger, potato wedges, sliced carrots, chilled applesauce, rice crispy bar.
Friday, Sept. 9: Chicken cow mein, buttered rice, egg roll, fortune cookie, gelatin with fruit.
Senior citizens age 60 and older are eligible to participate in services provided by the Morton County Council on Aging, Mandan.