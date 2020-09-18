Senior Services - Sept. 18

ACTIVITIES
Monday, Sept. 21: Mandan Golden Age Club Board, 1 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 22: Bone builders, 10 a.m., social distancing required and weather permitting.
Wednesday, Sept. 23: Take out caramel rolls $1, 8-10 a.m.; foot care, 8-11:30 a.m.; blood pressure, 11-11:30 a.m.
Thursday, Sept. 24: Bone builders, 10 a.m., social distancing required and weather permitting.
MENU
There will be no group meals until further notice, however the Mandan Senior Center and Morton County rural sites will continue to offer meals to any senior. Meals can be picked up or delivered. Call 701-663-6528 one day ahead for meal reservations. Frozen meals to take home as a dinner option also are available. Suggested donations are $3.75 per meal.
Friday, Sept. 18: Bacon cheeseburger, potato wedges, carrot slices, fresh fruit and cookie.
Monday, Sept. 21: BBQ chicken, baby baker potatoes, mixed vegetables, chilled fruit cocktail.
Tuesday, Sept. 22: Hot turkey sandwich, mashed potatoes, gravy, baby carrots, chilled peaches.
Wednesday, Sept. 23: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, buttered corn, chilled apricots.
Thursday, Sept. 24: Meatloaf or liver and onions, baked potato, green beans, fruit salad.
Friday, Sept. 25: Chili, creamy coleslaw, crackers, mandarin oranges, caramel roll.
Senior citizens age 60 and older are eligible to participate in services provided by the Morton County Council on Aging, Mandan.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!