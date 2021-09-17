Senior Services - Sept. 17

ACTIVITIES
Friday, Sept. 17: Open activities, 8:30-10:30 a.m.
Monday, Sept. 20: Open activities, 8:30-10:30 a.m.; Club meeting, 1 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 21: Open activities, 8:30-10:30 a.m.; Tai ji quan, 8:30-9:30 a.m.; Exercise group, 9:40 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 22: Caramel rolls, 8-10 a.m.; Custer Health, 8-11:30 a.m.; Open activities, 8:30-10:30 a.m.; Pinochle and card party, 1 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 23: Open activities, 8:30-10:30 a.m.; Tai ji quan, 8:30-9:30 a.m.; Exercise group, 9:40 a.m.; Hearing screens, 11 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 24: Open activities, 8:30-10:30 a.m.
MENU
Suggested donations are $4 per meal. Call 663-6528 for meal reservations; call at least one day in advance. Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Menu items subject to change based on availability.
Friday, Sept. 17: Chili, crackers, creamy coleslaw, caramel roll, fruit cocktail.
Monday, Sept. 20: Creamed chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, Key West blend vegetables, chilled applesauce, cookie.
Tuesday, Sept. 21: Beef stew, creamy cucumber salad, buttermilk biscuits, chilled peaches.
Wednesday, Sept. 22: Lasagna, salad with dressing, garlic toast, sliced carrots, cheesecake with fruit topping.
Thursday, Sept. 23: Pork chop, dressing with gravy, green beans, chilled apricots, brownie.
Friday, Sept. 24: California burger, tater tots, Key Biscayne blend vegetables, chilled pineapple, cake.
Senior citizens age 60 and older are eligible to participate in services provided by the Morton County Council on Aging, Mandan.