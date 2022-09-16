 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SENIOR SERVICES

Senior Services - Sept. 16

ACTIVITIES

Friday, Sept. 16: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; card bingo, 12:30 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 19: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; club meeting, 1 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 20: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; exercise, 9:30-10:30 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.; legal assistance, 2 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 21: Custer Health, 8-11:30 a.m.; open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; pinochle card party, 1 p.m.; Seniors eat out at Frieds, 5 p.m. 

Thursday, Sept. 22: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; exercise, 9:30-10:30 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 23: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; right, center, left game, 12:30 p.m.

MENU

Suggested donations are $4 per meal. Call 701-663-6528 for meal reservations; call at least one day in advance. Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Menu items subject to change based on availability.

Friday, Sept. 16: Chili, crackers, creamy coleslaw, caramel roll, blushing pears.

Monday, Sept. 19: Creamed chicken, mashed potatoes, buttered corn, peaches and cream.

Tuesday, Sept. 20: Peppered steak, cauliflower, chilled fruit cocktail.

Wednesday, Sept. 21: Scalloped potatoes and ham, country trio of vegetables, cheesecake with fruit topping.

Thursday, Sept. 22: Crispy chicken, potato salad, bakes beans, fruit salad. 

Friday, Sept. 23: Lemon pepper fish, Au gratin potatoes, buttered peas, peach cobbler.

Senior citizens age 60 and older are eligible to participate in services provided by the Morton County Council on Aging, Mandan.

