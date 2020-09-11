Senior Services - Sept. 11

ACTIVITIES
All Mandan Senior Center activities are canceled until further notice.
MENU
There will be no group meals until further notice, however the Mandan Senior Center and Morton County rural sites will continue to offer meals to any senior. Meals can be picked up or delivered. Call 701-663-6528 one day ahead for meal reservations. Frozen meals to take home as a dinner option also are available. Suggested donations are $3.75 per meal.
Friday, Sept. 11: Hot ham and cheese sandwich, knoephla soup, crackers, fresh fruit and banana bar.
Monday, Sept. 14: Meatballs, mashed potatoes, gravy, peas and chilled pears.
Tuesday, Sept. 15: Knoephla, kraut and sausage and chilled plums.
Wednesday, Sept. 16: Salisbury steak, scalloped potatoes, Malibu blend vegetable, fruit in gelatin and cherry cobbler.
Thursday, Sept. 17: Taco salad, garlic toast and fresh fruit.
Friday, Sept. 18: Bacon cheeseburger, potato wedges, carrot slices, fresh fruit and cookie.
Senior citizens age 60 and older are eligible to participate in services provided by the Morton County Council on Aging, Mandan.
