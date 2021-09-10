Senior Services - Sept. 10

ACTIVITIES
Friday, Sept. 10: Open activities, 8:30-10:30 a.m.
Monday, Sept. 13: Open activities, 8:30-10:30 a.m.; Car show, 5-7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 14: Open activities, 8:30-10:30 a.m.; Tai ji quan, 8:30-9:30 a.m.; Exercise group, 9:40 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 15: Caramel rolls, 8-10 a.m.; Custer Health, 8-11:30 a.m.; Open activities, 8:30-10:30 a.m.; Pinochle and card party, 1 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 16: Open activities, 8:30-10:30 a.m.; Tai ji quan, 8:30-9:30 a.m.; Exercise group, 9:40 a.m.; Hearing screens, 11 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 17: Open activities, 8:30-10:30 a.m.
MENU
Suggested donations are $4 per meal. Call 663-6528 for meal reservations; call at least one day in advance. Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Menu items subject to change based on availability.
Friday, Sept. 10: Egg salad on croissant, knoephla soup, crackers, sliced carrots, banana, cookie.
Monday, Sept. 13: Meatballs, mashed potatoes with gravy, buttered peas, chilled pears.
Tuesday, Sept. 14: BBQ chicken, hash brown bake, green beans, fruit salad.
Wednesday, Sept. 15: Ham and scalloped potatoes, sliced beets, sliced peaches, turnover.
Thursday, Sept. 16: Turkey, dressing, cauliflower with cheese, fresh melon.
Friday, Sept. 17: Chili, crackers, creamy coleslaw, caramel roll, fruit cocktail.
Senior citizens age 60 and older are eligible to participate in services provided by the Morton County Council on Aging, Mandan.