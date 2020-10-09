Senior Services - Oct. 9

MENU
There will be no group meals until further notice, however the Mandan Senior Center and Morton County rural sites will continue to offer meals to any senior. Meals can be picked up or delivered. Call 701-663-6528 one day ahead for meal reservations. Frozen meals to take home as a dinner option also are available. Suggested donations are $3.75 per meal.
Friday, Oct. 9: Beef stroganoff, buttered noodles, broccoli, fresh fruit.
Monday, Oct. 12: Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, gravy, peas and onion pearls, chilled peaches.
Tuesday, Oct. 13: Sweet and sour chicken, buttered rice, egg roll, fruit in gelatin, fortune cookie.
Wednesday, Oct. 14: Cheese buttons, sausage and kraut, chilled plums, kuchen.
Thursday, Oct. 15: Crispy chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, chuck wagon corn, fruit cocktail.
Friday, Oct. 16: Chili, creamy coleslaw, cracker, Mandarin oranges, caramel roll.
Senior citizens age 60 and older are eligible to participate in services provided by the Morton County Council on Aging, Mandan.
