Senior Services - Oct. 8

ACTIVITIES
Friday, Oct. 8: Open activities, 8:30-10:30 a.m.
Monday, Oct. 11: Open activities, 8:30-10:30 a.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 12: Open activities, 8:30-10:30 a.m.; Tai ji quan, 8:30-9:30 a.m.; Exercise group, 9:40 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 13: Caramel rolls, 8-10 a.m.; Custer Health, 8-11:30 a.m.; Open activities, 8:30-10:30 a.m.; Pinochle and card party, 1 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 14: Open activities, 8:30-10:30 a.m.; Tai ji quan, 8:30-9:30 a.m.; Exercise group, 9:40 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 15: Open activities, 8:30-10:30 a.m.
MENU
Suggested donations are $4 per meal. Call 663-6528 for meal reservations; call at least one day in advance. Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Menu items subject to change based on availability.
Friday, Oct. 8: Egg salad on croissant, vegetable chowder, crackers, banana, cookie.
Monday, Oct. 11: Meatballs, mashed potatoes with gravy, peas and pearl onions, chilled pears.
Tuesday, Oct. 12: Sweet and sour chicken, buttered rice, egg roll, fortune cookie, chilled pineapple.
Wednesday, Oct. 13: Ham and scalloped potatoes, country trio of vegetables, cheesecake with fruit.
Thursday, Oct. 14: Crispy chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, chuck wagon corn, fruit cocktail.
Friday, Oct. 15: Chili, crackers creamy coleslaw, caramel roll, fresh fruit.
Senior citizens age 60 and older are eligible to participate in services provided by the Morton County Council on Aging, Mandan.