Senior Services - Oct. 7

ACTIVITIES

Friday, Oct. 7: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; card bingo, 12:30 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 10: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 11: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; exercise, 9:30-10:30 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 12: Caramel rolls, 8-10 a.m.; Custer Health, 8-11:30 a.m.; open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; pinochle card party, 1 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 13: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; exercise, 9:30-10:30 a.m.; Lunch and learn "Memory Care", 11:45 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 14: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; right, center, left game, 12:30 p.m.

MENU

Suggested donations are $4 per meal. Call 701-663-6528 for meal reservations; call at least one day in advance. Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Menu items subject to change based on availability.

Friday, Sept. Oct. 7: Egg salad on croissant, vegetable chowder, crackers, banana.

Monday, Oct. 10: Meatballs, mashed potatoes, gravy, peas and pearl onions, chilled peaches.

Tuesday, Oct. 11: Sweet and sour chicken, buttered rice, egg roll, fortune cookie.

Wednesday, Oct. 12: BBQ ribs, hash browns, country trio of vegetables, chilled pineapple.

Thursday, Oct. 13: Crispy chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, chuck wagon corn, fruit cocktail.

Friday, Sept. Oct. 14: Chili, crackers, creamy coleslaw, caramel roll, fresh fruit.

Senior citizens age 60 and older are eligible to participate in services provided by the Morton County Council on Aging, Mandan.