Senior Services - Oct. 30
SENIOR SERVICES

Senior Services - Oct. 30

There will be no group meals until further notice, however the Mandan Senior Center and Morton County rural sites will continue to offer meals to any senior. Meals can be picked up or delivered. Call 701-663-6528 one day ahead for meal reservations. Frozen meals to take home as a dinner option also are available. Suggested donations are $3.75 per meal. 

Friday, Oct. 30: Beef stew, buttermilk biscuit, chilled fruit cocktail, bar. 

Monday, Nov. 2: Chicken cordon bleu, rice pilaf, peas and carrots, chilled pineapple. 

Tuesday, Nov. 3: Pork chop, roasted potatoes, buttered corn, Mandarin oranges. 

Wednesday, Oct. 28: Spaghetti, green beans, bread stick, fruit salad.

Thursday, Oct. 29: Pepper steak, buttered rice, Caribbean blend vegetables, chilled peaches.

Friday, Oct. 30: Lemon pepper fish, baby bakers broccoli with cheese, chilled apricots, pudding with topping. 

Senior citizens age 60 and older are eligible to participate in services provided by the Morton County Council on Aging, Mandan.

