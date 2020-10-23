Senior Services - Oct. 23

MENU
There will be no group meals until further notice, however the Mandan Senior Center and Morton County rural sites will continue to offer meals to any senior. Meals can be picked up or delivered. Call 701-663-6528 one day ahead for meal reservations. Frozen meals to take home as a dinner option also are available. Suggested donations are $3.75 per meal.
Friday, Oct. 23: Steak in onion gravy, hash brown bake, Key Biscayne vegetable, chilled plums, cake.
Monday, Oct. 26: Pork roast, hash browns, Malibu blend vegetables, chilled apricot.
Tuesday, Oct. 27: Chicken Alfredo, buttered noodles, broccoli Normandy, breadstick, cherry cobbler.
Wednesday, Oct. 28: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, baby carrots, chilled pineapple, pudding with topping.
Thursday, Oct. 29: Meatloaf or liver and onions, baked potato, country trio vegetables, chilled pears.
Friday, Oct. 30: Beef stew, buttermilk biscuit, chilled fruit cocktail, bar.
Senior citizens age 60 and older are eligible to participate in services provided by the Morton County Council on Aging, Mandan.
