 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SENIOR SERVICES

Senior Services - Oct. 22

ACTIVITIES

Friday, Oct. 22: Open activities, 8:30-10:30 a.m.

Monday, Oct. 25: Open activities, 8:30-10:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 26: Open activities, 8:30-10:30 a.m.; Tai ji quan, 8:30-9:30 a.m.; Exercise group, 9:40 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m. 

Wednesday, Oct. 27: Caramel rolls, 8-10 a.m.; Custer Health, 8-11:30 a.m.; Open activities, 8:30-10:30 a.m.; Pinochle and card party, 1 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 28: Open activities, 8:30-10:30 a.m.; Tai ji quan, 8:30-9:30 a.m.; Exercise group, 9:40 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m. 

Friday, Oct. 29: Open activities, 8:30-10:30 a.m.

MENU

Suggested donations are $4 per meal. Call 663-6528 for meal reservations; call at least one day in advance. Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Menu items subject to change based on availability.

Friday, Oct. 22: Steak with onion gravy, roasted potatoes, Key Biscayne blend vegetables, gelatin with fruit.

Monday, Oct. 25: Pork roast, hash browns, Malibu blend vegetables, chilled apricots. 

People are also reading…

Tuesday, Oct. 26: Chicken Alfredo, buttered noodles, broccoli Normandy, bread stick, cherry cobbler.

Wednesday, Oct. 27: Chicken fried steak, mashed potato with gravy, baby carrots, tropical fruit, pudding with topping. 

Thursday, Oct. 28: Meatloaf or liver and onions, baked potato, country trio of vegetables, chilled pears. 

Friday, Oct. 29: Beef stew, buttermilk biscuits, banana bar.

Senior citizens age 60 and older are eligible to participate in services provided by the Morton County Council on Aging, Mandan.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sons of Norway dinner back on

The annual Sons of Norway Lutefisk, Meatballs and Lefse Dinner is back again after being canceled earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News