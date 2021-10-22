Senior Services - Oct. 22

ACTIVITIES

Friday, Oct. 22: Open activities, 8:30-10:30 a.m.

Monday, Oct. 25: Open activities, 8:30-10:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 26: Open activities, 8:30-10:30 a.m.; Tai ji quan, 8:30-9:30 a.m.; Exercise group, 9:40 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 27: Caramel rolls, 8-10 a.m.; Custer Health, 8-11:30 a.m.; Open activities, 8:30-10:30 a.m.; Pinochle and card party, 1 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 28: Open activities, 8:30-10:30 a.m.; Tai ji quan, 8:30-9:30 a.m.; Exercise group, 9:40 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 29: Open activities, 8:30-10:30 a.m.

MENU

Suggested donations are $4 per meal. Call 663-6528 for meal reservations; call at least one day in advance. Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Menu items subject to change based on availability.

Friday, Oct. 22: Steak with onion gravy, roasted potatoes, Key Biscayne blend vegetables, gelatin with fruit.

Monday, Oct. 25: Pork roast, hash browns, Malibu blend vegetables, chilled apricots.

Tuesday, Oct. 26: Chicken Alfredo, buttered noodles, broccoli Normandy, bread stick, cherry cobbler.

Wednesday, Oct. 27: Chicken fried steak, mashed potato with gravy, baby carrots, tropical fruit, pudding with topping.

Thursday, Oct. 28: Meatloaf or liver and onions, baked potato, country trio of vegetables, chilled pears.

Friday, Oct. 29: Beef stew, buttermilk biscuits, banana bar.

Senior citizens age 60 and older are eligible to participate in services provided by the Morton County Council on Aging, Mandan.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0