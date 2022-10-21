Senior Services - Oct. 21

ACTIVITIES
Friday, Oct. 21: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; card bingo, 12:30 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 24: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 25: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; exercise, 9:30-10:30 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 26: Caramel rolls, 8-10 a.m.; open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; business meeting and birthday party, 1 p.m.; pinochle card party, 1 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 27: Custer Health, 8-11:30 a.m.; Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; exercise, 9:30-10:30 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 28: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; right, center, left game, 12:30 p.m.
MENU
Suggested donations are $4 per meal. Call 701-663-6528 for meal reservations; call at least one day in advance. Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Menu items subject to change based on availability.
Friday, Sept. Oct. 21: Steak with onion gravy, roasted potatoes, Key Biscayne blend vegetables, gelatin with fruit.
Monday, Oct. 24: Pork roast, hash browns, Malibu blend vegetables, chilled apricots.
Tuesday, Oct. 25: Chicken Alfredo, buttered noodles, broccoli Normandy, bread stick, cherry cobbler.
Wednesday, Oct. 26: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, baby carrots, tropical fruit, pudding with topping.
Thursday, Oct. 27: Meatloaf or liver and onions, baked potato, country trio of vegetables, chilled pears.
Friday, Sept. Oct. 28: Beef stew, buttermilk biscuits, banana bar.
Senior citizens age 60 and older are eligible to participate in services provided by the Morton County Council on Aging, Mandan.