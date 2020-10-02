Senior Services - Oct. 2

MENU
There will be no group meals until further notice, however the Mandan Senior Center and Morton County rural sites will continue to offer meals to any senior. Meals can be picked up or delivered. Call 701-663-6528 one day ahead for meal reservations. Frozen meals to take home as a dinner option also are available. Suggested donations are $3.75 per meal.
Friday, Oct. 2: Beef stroganoff, buttered noodles, broccoli, fresh fruit.
Monday, Oct. 5: Turkey, dressing, cauliflower with cheese, tropical fruit.
Tuesday, Oct. 6: Salisbury steak, roasted potatoes, garden blend vegetables, fruit in gelatin, apple crisp.
Wednesday, Oct. 7: Chicken cordon bleu, rice pilaf, Caribbean blend vegetable, chilled pineapple, rice crispy bar.
Thursday, Oct. 8: Cabbage roll, baked potato, country trio vegetables, chilled pears.
Friday, Oct. 9: Beef stroganoff, buttered noodles, broccoli, fresh fruit.
Senior citizens age 60 and older are eligible to participate in services provided by the Morton County Council on Aging, Mandan.
