Senior Services - Oct. 16

There will be no group meals until further notice, however the Mandan Senior Center and Morton County rural sites will continue to offer meals to any senior. Meals can be picked up or delivered. Call 701-663-6528 one day ahead for meal reservations. Frozen meals to take home as a dinner option also are available. Suggested donations are $3.75 per meal.
Friday, Oct. 16: Chili, creamy coleslaw, cracker, Mandarin oranges, caramel roll.
Monday, Oct. 19: Creamed chicken, mashed potatoes, corn, peaches and cream.
Tuesday, Oct. 20: Roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, buttered peas, tropical fruit.
Wednesday, Oct. 21: Lasagna, salad with dressing, garlic toast, fruit in gelatin, cheesecake.
Thursday, Oct. 22: Host beef sandwich, potatoes with gravy, Key West blend vegetables, applesauce, cookie.
Friday, Oct. 23: Steak in onion gravy, hash brown bake, Key Biscayne vegetable, chilled plums, cake.
Senior citizens age 60 and older are eligible to participate in services provided by the Morton County Council on Aging, Mandan.
