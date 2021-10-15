Senior Services - Oct. 15

ACTIVITIES
Friday, Oct. 8: Open activities, 8:30-10:30 a.m.
Monday, Oct. 11: Open activities, 8:30-10:30 a.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 12: Open activities, 8:30-10:30 a.m.; Tai ji quan, 8:30-9:30 a.m.; Exercise group, 9:40 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 13: Caramel rolls, 8-10 a.m.; Custer Health, 8-11:30 a.m.; Open activities, 8:30-10:30 a.m.; Pinochle and card party, 1 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 14: Open activities, 8:30-10:30 a.m.; Tai ji quan, 8:30-9:30 a.m.; Exercise group, 9:40 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 15: Open activities, 8:30-10:30 a.m.
MENU
Suggested donations are $4 per meal. Call 663-6528 for meal reservations; call at least one day in advance. Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Menu items subject to change based on availability.
Friday, Oct. 15: Chili, crackers creamy coleslaw, caramel roll, fresh fruit.
Monday, Oct. 18: Creamed chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy.
Tuesday, Oct. 19: Roast beef, mashed potato with gravy, buttered peas, chilled apricots.
Wednesday, Oct. 20: Lasagna, salad with dressing, garlic toast, sliced carrots, cheesecake with fruit topping.
Thursday, Oct. 21: Sausage, knoephla and kraut, chilled plums, kuchen.
Friday, Oct. 22: Steak with onion gravy, roasted potatoes, Key Biscayne blend vegetables, gelatin with fruit.
Senior citizens age 60 and older are eligible to participate in services provided by the Morton County Council on Aging, Mandan.