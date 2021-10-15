 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Senior Services - Oct. 15
SENIOR SERVICES

Senior Services - Oct. 15

{{featured_button_text}}

ACTIVITIES

Friday, Oct. 8: Open activities, 8:30-10:30 a.m.

Monday, Oct. 11: Open activities, 8:30-10:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 12: Open activities, 8:30-10:30 a.m.; Tai ji quan, 8:30-9:30 a.m.; Exercise group, 9:40 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m. 

Wednesday, Oct. 13: Caramel rolls, 8-10 a.m.; Custer Health, 8-11:30 a.m.; Open activities, 8:30-10:30 a.m.; Pinochle and card party, 1 p.m. 

Thursday, Oct. 14: Open activities, 8:30-10:30 a.m.; Tai ji quan, 8:30-9:30 a.m.; Exercise group, 9:40 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m. 

Friday, Oct. 15: Open activities, 8:30-10:30 a.m.

MENU

Suggested donations are $4 per meal. Call 663-6528 for meal reservations; call at least one day in advance. Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Menu items subject to change based on availability.

Friday, Oct. 15: Chili, crackers creamy coleslaw, caramel roll, fresh fruit. 

Monday, Oct. 18: Creamed chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy.

Tuesday, Oct. 19: Roast beef, mashed potato with gravy, buttered peas, chilled apricots.

Wednesday, Oct. 20: Lasagna, salad with dressing, garlic toast, sliced carrots, cheesecake with fruit topping. 

Thursday, Oct. 21: Sausage, knoephla and kraut, chilled plums, kuchen.

Friday, Oct. 22: Steak with onion gravy, roasted potatoes, Key Biscayne blend vegetables, gelatin with fruit.

Senior citizens age 60 and older are eligible to participate in services provided by the Morton County Council on Aging, Mandan.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News