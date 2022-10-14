Senior Services - Oct. 14

ACTIVITIES

Friday, Oct. 14: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; right, center, left game, 12:30 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 17: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; club meeting, 1 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 18: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; AARP driver safety, 9 a.m.; exercise, 9:30-10:30 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.; legal assistance, 2 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 19: Caramel rolls, 8-10 a.m.; Custer Health, 8-11:30 a.m.; open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; pinochle card party, 1 p.m.; seniors eat out at Bennigan's, 5 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 20: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; exercise, 9:30-10:30 a.m.; Oktoberfest with Jim Geiger, 10:30 a.m.; free bingo, 1 p.m.; kuchen day, 3 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 21: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; card bingo, 12:30 p.m.

MENU

Suggested donations are $4 per meal. Call 701-663-6528 for meal reservations; call at least one day in advance. Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Menu items subject to change based on availability.

Friday, Sept. Oct. 14: Chili, crackers, creamy coleslaw, caramel roll, fresh fruit.

Monday, Oct. 17: Creamed chicken, masked potatoes, gravy, buttered corn, peaches and cream.

Tuesday, Oct. 18: Roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, buttered peas, chilled apricots.

Wednesday, Oct. 19: Lasagna, salad with dressing, garlic toast, sliced carrots, cheesecake with fruit.

Thursday, Oct. 20: Homemade cheese buttons, sausage and kraut, chilled plums, kuchen.

Friday, Sept. Oct. 21: Steak with onion gravy, roasted potatoes, Key Biscayne blend vegetables, gelatin with fruit.

Senior citizens age 60 and older are eligible to participate in services provided by the Morton County Council on Aging, Mandan.