Senior Services - Nov. 6

There will be no group meals until further notice, however the Mandan Senior Center and Morton County rural sites will continue to offer meals to any senior. Meals can be picked up or delivered. Call 701-663-6528 one day ahead for meal reservations. Frozen meals to take home as a dinner option also are available. Suggested donations are $3.75 per meal.
Friday, Nov. 6: Lemon pepper fish, baby bakers broccoli with cheese, chilled apricots, pudding with topping.
Monday, Nov. 9: Meatballs, mashed potatoes, gravy, buttered peas, topical fruit.
Tuesday, Nov. 10: BBQ chicken, Au gratin potatoes, Sicilian blend vegetables, applesauce cake with frosting.
Wednesday, Nov. 11: Beef stew, buttermilk biscuit, plums, frosted brownie.
Thursday, Nov. 12: Cheese buttons, baby carrots, fruit in gelatin.
Friday, Nov. 13: Swiss steak, hash browns, Key West vegetables, orange.
Senior citizens age 60 and older are eligible to participate in services provided by the Morton County Council on Aging, Mandan.
