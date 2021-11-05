Senior Services - Nov. 5

ACTIVITIES
Friday, Nov. 5: Open activities, 8:30-10:30 a.m.
Monday, Nov. 8: Open activities, 8:30-10:30 a.m.; Emter Family Show, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 9: Open activities, 8:30-10:30 a.m.; Tai ji quan, 8:30-9:30 a.m.; Exercise group, 9:40 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 10: Caramel rolls, 8-10 a.m.; Custer Health, 8-11:30 a.m.; Open activities, 8:30-10:30 a.m.; Pinochle and card party, 1 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 11: Open activities, 8:30-10:30 a.m.; Tai ji quan, 8:30-9:30 a.m.; Exercise group, 9:40 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 12: Open activities, 8:30-10:30 a.m.
MENU
Suggested donations are $4 per meal. Call 663-6528 for meal reservations; call at least one day in advance. Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Menu items subject to change based on availability.
Friday, Nov. 5: Cheese buttons, salad with dressing, baby carrots, banana bar.
Monday, Nov. 8: Pork chop, hash brown bake, green beans, tropical fruit.
Tuesday, Nov. 9: Sausage, roasted potatoes, country trio of vegetables, fruit turnover.
Wednesday, Nov. 10: Spaghetti, salad with dressing, garlic toast, fruit salad.
Thursday, Nov. 11: Cabbage roll, baked potato, country trio of vegetables, chilled pears.
Friday, Nov. 12: Chicken chow mein, buttered rice, egg roll, gelatin with fruit topping, fortune cookie.
Senior citizens age 60 and older are eligible to participate in services provided by the Morton County Council on Aging, Mandan.