 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SENIOR SERVICES

Senior Services - Nov. 5

ACTIVITIES

Friday, Nov. 5: Open activities, 8:30-10:30 a.m.

Monday, Nov. 8: Open activities, 8:30-10:30 a.m.; Emter Family Show, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 9: Open activities, 8:30-10:30 a.m.; Tai ji quan, 8:30-9:30 a.m.; Exercise group, 9:40 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m. 

Wednesday, Nov. 10: Caramel rolls, 8-10 a.m.; Custer Health, 8-11:30 a.m.; Open activities, 8:30-10:30 a.m.; Pinochle and card party, 1 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 11: Open activities, 8:30-10:30 a.m.; Tai ji quan, 8:30-9:30 a.m.; Exercise group, 9:40 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m. 

Friday, Nov. 12: Open activities, 8:30-10:30 a.m.

MENU

Suggested donations are $4 per meal. Call 663-6528 for meal reservations; call at least one day in advance. Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Menu items subject to change based on availability.

Friday, Nov. 5: Cheese buttons, salad with dressing, baby carrots, banana bar.

Monday, Nov. 8: Pork chop, hash brown bake, green beans, tropical fruit.

Tuesday, Nov. 9: Sausage, roasted potatoes, country trio of vegetables, fruit turnover.

People are also reading…

Wednesday, Nov. 10: Spaghetti, salad with dressing, garlic toast, fruit salad. 

Thursday, Nov. 11:  Cabbage roll, baked potato, country trio of vegetables, chilled pears.

Friday, Nov. 12: Chicken chow mein, buttered rice, egg roll, gelatin with fruit topping, fortune cookie.

Senior citizens age 60 and older are eligible to participate in services provided by the Morton County Council on Aging, Mandan.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sons of Norway dinner back on

The annual Sons of Norway Lutefisk, Meatballs and Lefse Dinner is back again after being canceled earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News