Senior Services - Nov. 27

There will be no group meals until further notice, however the Mandan Senior Center and Morton County rural sites will continue to offer meals to any senior. Meals can be picked up or delivered. Call 701-663-6528 one day ahead for meal reservations. Frozen meals to take home as a dinner option also are available. Suggested donations are $3.75 per meal.
Friday, Nov. 27: Closed.
Monday, Nov. 30: Country style sausage, knoephla and sauerkraut, fruit cocktail.
Tuesday, Dec. 1: Chicken Alfredo, buttered noodles, green beans, bread stick, peach cobbler.
Wednesday, Dec. 2: Cabbage roll, baby bakers, Sicilian blend vegetables, chilled fruit cocktail.
Thursday, Dec. 3: Salisbury steak, hash brown bake, broccoli, tropical fruit pudding.
Friday, Dec. 4: Chicken chow mein, buttered rice, egg roll, chilled pineapple, fortune cookie.
Senior citizens age 60 and older are eligible to participate in services provided by the Morton County Council on Aging, Mandan.
