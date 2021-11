Senior Services - Nov. 26

ACTIVITIES

Friday, Nov. 26: Mandan Senior Center closed.

Monday, Nov. 29: Open activities, 8:30-10:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 30: Open activities, 8:30-10:30 a.m.; Tai ji quan, 8:30-9:30 a.m.; Exercise group, 9:40 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 1: Caramel rolls, 8-10 a.m.; Custer Health, 8-11:30 a.m.; Open activities, 8:30-10:30 a.m.; Recycled cards, 1 p.m.; Pinochle and card party, 1 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 2: Open activities, 8:30-10:30 a.m.; Tai ji quan, 8:30-9:30 a.m.; Exercise group, 9:40 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m. Open activities, 8:30-10:30 a.m.

Friday, Dec. 3: Open activities, 8:30-10:30 a.m.

MENU

Suggested donations are $4 per meal. Call 701-663-6528 for meal reservations; call at least one day in advance. Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Menu items subject to change based on availability.

Friday, Nov. 26: Closed.

Monday, Nov. 29: Salisbury steak, hash browns, Malibu blend vegetables, chilled apricots.

Tuesday, Nov. 30: Chicken Alfredo, buttered noodles, broccoli Normandy, breadstick, cherry cobbler.

Wednesday, Dec. 1: Pork chop, mashed potatoes with gravy, buttered corn, fruit salad.

Thursday, Dec. 2: Cheese buttons, salad with dressing, baby carrots, Mandarin oranges.

Friday, Dec. 3: Tater tot hot dish, green beans, chilled pineapple, cake with frosting.

Senior citizens age 60 and older are eligible to participate in services provided by the Morton County Council on Aging, Mandan.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0