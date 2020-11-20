Senior Services - Nov. 20

MENU
There will be no group meals until further notice, however the Mandan Senior Center and Morton County rural sites will continue to offer meals to any senior. Meals can be picked up or delivered. Call 701-663-6528 one day ahead for meal reservations. Frozen meals to take home as a dinner option also are available. Suggested donations are $3.75 per meal.
Friday, Nov. 20: Chicken fried rice, Oriental blend vegetables, egg roll, pineapple, fortune cookie.
Monday, Nov. 23: BBQ ribs, hash brown bake, mixed vegetables, apricots.
Tuesday, Nov. 24: Roast turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, bread dressing, buttered corn, cranberry sauce, pumpkin pie.
Wednesday, Nov. 25: Scalloped potatoes and ham, baby carrots, cherry cobbler.
Thursday, Nov. 26: Closed.
Friday, Nov. 27: Closed.
Senior citizens age 60 and older are eligible to participate in services provided by the Morton County Council on Aging, Mandan.
