SENIOR SERVICES

Senior Services - Nov. 19

ACTIVITIES

Friday, Nov. 19: Open activities, 8:30-10:30 a.m.

Monday, Nov. 22: Open activities, 8:30-10:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 23: Open activities, 8:30-10:30 a.m.; Tai ji quan, 8:30-9:30 a.m.; Exercise group, 9:40 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m. 

Wednesday, Nov. 24: Caramel rolls, 8-10 a.m.; Custer Health, 8-11:30 a.m.; Open activities, 8:30-10:30 a.m.; Mandan Senior Center closes at 1 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 25 and Friday, Nov. 26: Mandan Senior Center closed.

MENU

Suggested donations are $4 per meal. Call 663-6528 for meal reservations; call at least one day in advance. Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Menu items subject to change based on availability.

Friday, Nov. 19: Chili, crackers, creamy coleslaw, caramel roll, chilled pineapple. 

Monday, Nov. 22: Creamed chicken, dumplings, buttered corn, peaches and cream. 

Tuesday, Nov. 23: Turkey, mashed potatoes with gravy, sage dressing, corn, cranberry sauce, pumpkin pie.

Wednesday, Nov. 24: Ham and scalloped potatoes, country trio of vegetables, cheesecake with fruit. 

Thursday, Nov. 25 and Friday, Nov. 26: Closed. 

Senior citizens age 60 and older are eligible to participate in services provided by the Morton County Council on Aging, Mandan.

