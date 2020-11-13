Senior Services - Nov. 13

MENU
There will be no group meals until further notice, however the Mandan Senior Center and Morton County rural sites will continue to offer meals to any senior. Meals can be picked up or delivered. Call 701-663-6528 one day ahead for meal reservations. Frozen meals to take home as a dinner option also are available. Suggested donations are $3.75 per meal.
Friday, Nov. 13: Swiss steak, hash browns, Key West vegetables, orange.
Monday, Nov. 16: Crispy chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, buttered corn, buttermilk biscuit, chilled pears.
Tuesday, Nov. 17: Beef Stroganoff, buttered noodles, broccoli, bread stick, fresh fruit, lemon bar.
Wednesday, Nov. 18: Lasagna salad with dressing, garlic toast, chilled peaches, cheesecake.
Thursday, Nov. 19: Meatloaf or liver and onions, baked potato, Tuscany blend vegetables, fruit cocktail.
Friday, Nov. 20: Chicken fried rice, Oriental blend vegetables, egg roll, pineapple, fortune cookie.
Senior citizens age 60 and older are eligible to participate in services provided by the Morton County Council on Aging, Mandan.
