Senior Services - May 8, 2020

ACTIVITIES
All Mandan Senior Center activities are canceled until further notice.
MENU
There will be no group meals until further notice, however the Mandan Senior Center and Morton County rural sites will continue to offer meals to any senior. Meals can be picked up or delivered. Call 701-663-6528 one day ahead for meal reservations. Frozen meals to take home as a dinner option also are available. Suggested donations are $3.75 per meal.
Friday, May 8: Pork chop, stuffing and gravy, green beans, chilled pineapple, pudding with topping.
Monday, May 11: Crispy chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, chuck wagon corn, fresh melon.
Tuesday, May 12: BBQ ribs, hash browns, green beans, fruit salad.
Wednesday, May 13: Salisbury steak, roasted potatoes, garden blend vegetables, apple crisp.
Thursday, May 14: Turkey, dressing, cauliflower with cheese, tropical fruit.
Friday, May 15: Chili, crackers, creamy coleslaw, chilled plums, caramel roll.
Senior citizens age 60 and older are eligible to participate in services provided by the Morton County Council on Aging, Mandan.
