Senior Services - May 7
ACTIVITIES 

Tuesday, May 11: Exercise group, 9 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m. 

Wednesday, May 12: Caramel rolls, 8-10 a.m.

Thursday, May 13: Exercise group, 9 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m. 

MENU

The Mandan Senior Center and Morton County rural sites will be open to congregate meals. Occupancy is limited to 65% normal seating capacity. Senior Center participants must enter and exit through the east side door. Curbside pickup will be available until further notice; use the west entrance. Home-delivered meals will be available to those who qualify. Suggested donations are $4 per meal. 

Friday, May 7: Scalloped potatoes and ham, baby carrots, banana, cookie.

Monday, May 10: Meatballs, mashed potato with gravy, peas and onion pearls, chilled peaches.

Tuesday, May 11: BBQ ribs, hash brown bake, green beans, fruit salad.

Wednesday, May 12: Chicken cordon bleu, rice pilaf, Caribbean blend vegetables, fruit in gelatin. 

Thursday, May 13: Turkey, dressing, cauliflower with cheese, tropical fruit.

Friday, May 14: Chili, crackers, creamy coleslaw, chilled fruit cocktail, caramel roll.

Senior citizens age 60 and older are eligible to participate in services provided by the Morton County Council on Aging, Mandan.

