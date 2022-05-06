Senior Services - May 6

ACTIVITIES

Friday, May 6: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; Card bingo, 12:30 p.m.

Monday, May 9: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.

Tuesday, May 10: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; Exercise, 9:40-10:30 a.m.; Bingo, 1 p.m.

Wednesday, May 11: Caramel rolls, 8-10 a.m.; Custer Health, 8-11:30 a.m.; Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; Pinochle card party, 1 p.m.; Ladies Southern social, 6 p.m.

Thursday, May 12: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; Exercise, 9:40-10:30 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.

Friday, May 13: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; Right, Center, Left game, 12:30 p.m.

MENU

Suggested donations are $4 per meal. Call 701-663-6528 for meal reservations; call at least one day in advance. Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Menu items subject to change based on availability.

Friday, May 6: Cheese buttons, salad with dressing, baby carrots, chilled peaches.

Monday, May 9: Pork roast, hash browns, Malibu blend vegetables, chilled apricots.

Tuesday, May 10: Salisbury steak, roasted potatoes, garden blend vegetables, apple crisp.

Wednesday, May 11: Spaghetti, salad with dressing, garlic toast, cheesecake with fruit.

Thursday, May 12: Stuffed pepper, bake potato, chilled pears.

Friday, May 13: Scalloped potatoes and ham, sliced carrots, banana, cookie.

Senior citizens age 60 and older are eligible to participate in services provided by the Morton County Council on Aging, Mandan.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0