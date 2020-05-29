Senior Services - May 29, 2020

ACTIVITIES
All Mandan Senior Center activities are canceled until further notice.
MENU
There will be no group meals until further notice, however the Mandan Senior Center and Morton County rural sites will continue to offer meals to any senior. Meals can be picked up or delivered. Call 701-663-6528 one day ahead for meal reservations. Frozen meals to take home as a dinner option also are available. Suggested donations are $3.75 per meal.
Friday, May 29: Italian spaghetti, buttered corn, salad with dressing, gelatin with fruit, breadstick.
Monday, June 1: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, buttered corn, fresh melon.
Tuesday, June 2: Beef stroganoff, buttered noodles, mixed vegetables, fruit cocktail.
Wednesday, June 3: Pork chop, stuffing and gravy, green beans, pineapple.
Thursday, June 4: Roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, peas, fruit in gelatin.
Friday, June 5: Crispy chicken, potato wedges, coleslaw, biscuit with jelly.
Senior citizens age 60 and older are eligible to participate in services provided by the Morton County Council on Aging, Mandan.
