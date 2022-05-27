Senior Services - May 27

ACTIVITIES
Friday, May 27: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; Right, center, left game, 12:30 p.m.
Monday, May 30: Closed for Memorial Day.
Tuesday, May 31: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; Exercise, 9:40-10:30 a.m.; Bingo, 1 p.m.
Wednesday, June 1: Caramel rolls, 8-10 a.m.; Custer Health, 8-11:30 a.m.; Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; Pinochle card party, 1 p.m.
Thursday, June 2: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; Exercise, 9:40-10:30 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.
Friday, June 3: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; Card bingo, 12:30 p.m.
MENU
Suggested donations are $4 per meal. Call 701-663-6528 for meal reservations; call at least one day in advance. Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Menu items subject to change based on availability.
Friday, May 27: Bacon cheeseburger, tater tots, Key Biscayne blend.
Monday, May 30: Closed for Memorial Day.
Tuesday, May 31: Hot beef sandwich, mashed potatoes, gravy, Key West blend vegetables, chilled applesauce, cookie.
Wednesday, June 1: Knoephla, kraut and sausage, buttered peas, chilled plums.
Thursday, June 2: Baked fish, rice pilaf, green beans, chilled pears, scotcheroo.
Friday, June 3: Cheese buttons, baby carrots, salad with dressing, peach cobbler.
Senior citizens age 60 and older are eligible to participate in services provided by the Morton County Council on Aging, Mandan.