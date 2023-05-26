Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

ACTIVITIES

Friday, May 26: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; right, center, left game, 12:30 p.m.

Monday, May 29: Closed.

Tuesday, May 30: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; exercise, 9:30-10:30 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.

Wednesday, May 31: Caramel rolls, 8-10 a.m.; Custer Health, 8-11:30 a.m.; Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; pinochle card party, 1 p.m.

Thursday, June 1: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; exercise, 9:30-10:30 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.

Friday, June 2: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; right, center, left game, 1 p.m.

MENU

Suggested donations are $4 per meal. Call 701-663-6528 for meal reservations; call at least one day in advance.

Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Menu items subject to change based on availability.

Friday, May 26: Hamburger with lettuce, tomato and onion, French fries, corn, chilled pineapple.

Monday, May 29: Closed.

Tuesday, May 30: Hot beef sandwich, mashed potatoes, gravy, broccoli, chilled applesauce, cookie.

Wednesday, May 31: Cheese buttons, salad with dressing, baby carrots, chilled plums.

Thursday, June 1: Chicken Kiev, parslied potatoes, honey glazed carrots, fruit cocktail, brownie.

Friday, June 2: Fish and chips, powerslaw, gelatin salad.

Senior citizens age 60 and older are eligible to participate in services provided by the Morton County Council on Aging, Mandan.