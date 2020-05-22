Senior Services - May 22, 2020

ACTIVITIES
All Mandan Senior Center activities are canceled until further notice.
MENU
There will be no group meals until further notice, however the Mandan Senior Center and Morton County rural sites will continue to offer meals to any senior. Meals can be picked up or delivered. Call 701-663-6528 one day ahead for meal reservations. Frozen meals to take home as a dinner option also are available. Suggested donations are $3.75 per meal.
Friday, May 22: California cheeseburger, tator tots, vegetable blend, chilled pears, cake.
Monday, May 25: Closed for Memorial Day.
Tuesday, May 26: Chicken chow mein, buttered rice, egg roll, fortune cookie, chilled pineapple.
Wednesday, May 27: Knoephla, kraut and sausage, chilled plums.
Thursday, May 28: Hot beef sandwhich, mashed potatoes, gravy, Key West blend vegetables, chilled applesauce, cookie.
Friday, May 29: Italian spaghetti, buttered corn, salad with dressing, gelatin with fruit, breadstick.
Senior citizens age 60 and older are eligible to participate in services provided by the Morton County Council on Aging, Mandan.
