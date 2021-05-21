 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Senior Services - May 21
SENIOR SERVICES

Senior Services - May 21

{{featured_button_text}}

ACTIVITIES 

Tuesday, May 25: Exercise group, 9 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m. 

Wednesday, May 26: Caramel rolls, 8-10 a.m.

Thursday, May 27: Exercise group, 9 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m. 

MENU

The Mandan Senior Center and Morton County rural sites will be open to congregate meals. Occupancy is limited to 65% normal seating capacity. Senior Center participants must enter and exit through the east side door. Curbside pickup will be available until further notice; use the west entrance. Home-delivered meals will be available to those who qualify. Suggested donations are $4 per meal. 

Friday, May 21: Bacon cheeseburger, tater tots, Key Biscayne vegetables, fresh fruit, cake.

Monday, May 24: Crispy steak, mashed potato with gravy, chuck wagon corn, chilled pineapple.

Tuesday, May 25: Hot beef sandwich, mashed potato with gravy, Key West blend vegetables, applesauce, cookie.

Wednesday, May 26: Knoephla kraut and sausage, chilled plums.

Thursday, May 27: Steak in mushroom gravy, baby bakers, country trio vegetable, rice crispy bar.

Friday, May 28: Spaghetti, salad with dressing, bread steak, fruit salad.

Senior citizens age 60 and older are eligible to participate in services provided by the Morton County Council on Aging, Mandan.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News