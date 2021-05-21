Senior Services - May 21

ACTIVITIES
Tuesday, May 25: Exercise group, 9 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.
Wednesday, May 26: Caramel rolls, 8-10 a.m.
Thursday, May 27: Exercise group, 9 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.
MENU
The Mandan Senior Center and Morton County rural sites will be open to congregate meals. Occupancy is limited to 65% normal seating capacity. Senior Center participants must enter and exit through the east side door. Curbside pickup will be available until further notice; use the west entrance. Home-delivered meals will be available to those who qualify. Suggested donations are $4 per meal.
Friday, May 21: Bacon cheeseburger, tater tots, Key Biscayne vegetables, fresh fruit, cake.
Monday, May 24: Crispy steak, mashed potato with gravy, chuck wagon corn, chilled pineapple.
Tuesday, May 25: Hot beef sandwich, mashed potato with gravy, Key West blend vegetables, applesauce, cookie.
Wednesday, May 26: Knoephla kraut and sausage, chilled plums.
Thursday, May 27: Steak in mushroom gravy, baby bakers, country trio vegetable, rice crispy bar.
Friday, May 28: Spaghetti, salad with dressing, bread steak, fruit salad.
Senior citizens age 60 and older are eligible to participate in services provided by the Morton County Council on Aging, Mandan.