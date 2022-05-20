 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SENIOR SERVICES

Senior Services - May 20

ACTIVITIES

Friday, May 20: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; Card bingo, 12:30 p.m.

Monday, May 23: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.

Tuesday, May 24: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; Exercise, 9:40-10:30 a.m.; Bingo, 1 p.m.

Wednesday, May 25: Caramel rolls, 8-10 a.m.; Custer Health, 8-11:30 a.m.; Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; Pinochle card party, 1 p.m.

Thursday, May 26: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; Exercise, 9:40-10:30 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.

Friday, May 27: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; Right, center, left game, 12:30 p.m.

MENU

Suggested donations are $4 per meal. Call 701-663-6528 for meal reservations; call at least one day in advance. Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Menu items subject to change based on availability.

Friday, May 20: Chili, crackers, creamy coleslaw, caramel roll, fresh fruit.

People are also reading…

Monday, May 23: Creamed chicken, dumplings, buttered corn, peaches and cream.

Tuesday, May 24: Beef stroganoff, buttered noodles, broccoli, bread stick, chilled pears.

Wednesday, May 25: Pork chop, baby baker potatoes, country trio of vegetables, tropical fruit.

Thursday, May 26: Meatloaf or livers and onions, baked potato, cucumber salad, strawberry shortcake.

Friday, May 27: Bacon cheeseburger, tater tots, Key Biscayne blend.

Senior citizens age 60 and older are eligible to participate in services provided by the Morton County Council on Aging, Mandan.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

State conducting tick surveillance

North Dakota's Health Department is conducting tick surveillance again this year with the help of voluntary participants across the state.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News