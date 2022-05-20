Senior Services - May 20

ACTIVITIES

Friday, May 20: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; Card bingo, 12:30 p.m.

Monday, May 23: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.

Tuesday, May 24: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; Exercise, 9:40-10:30 a.m.; Bingo, 1 p.m.

Wednesday, May 25: Caramel rolls, 8-10 a.m.; Custer Health, 8-11:30 a.m.; Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; Pinochle card party, 1 p.m.

Thursday, May 26: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; Exercise, 9:40-10:30 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.

Friday, May 27: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; Right, center, left game, 12:30 p.m.

MENU

Suggested donations are $4 per meal. Call 701-663-6528 for meal reservations; call at least one day in advance. Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Menu items subject to change based on availability.

Friday, May 20: Chili, crackers, creamy coleslaw, caramel roll, fresh fruit.

Monday, May 23: Creamed chicken, dumplings, buttered corn, peaches and cream.

Tuesday, May 24: Beef stroganoff, buttered noodles, broccoli, bread stick, chilled pears.

Wednesday, May 25: Pork chop, baby baker potatoes, country trio of vegetables, tropical fruit.

Thursday, May 26: Meatloaf or livers and onions, baked potato, cucumber salad, strawberry shortcake.

Friday, May 27: Bacon cheeseburger, tater tots, Key Biscayne blend.

Senior citizens age 60 and older are eligible to participate in services provided by the Morton County Council on Aging, Mandan.

