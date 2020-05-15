Senior Services - May 15, 2020

ACTIVITIES
All Mandan Senior Center activities are canceled until further notice.
MENU
There will be no group meals until further notice, however the Mandan Senior Center and Morton County rural sites will continue to offer meals to any senior. Meals can be picked up or delivered. Call 701-663-6528 one day ahead for meal reservations. Frozen meals to take home as a dinner option also are available. Suggested donations are $3.75 per meal.
Friday, May 15: Chili, crackers, creamy coleslaw, chilled plums, caramel roll.
Monday, May 18: Creamed chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, buttered corn, peaches and cream.
Tuesday, May 19: Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, peas and pearl onions, chilled pears.
Wednesday, May 20: Lasagna, salad with dressing, garlic toast, cheesecake with fruit.
Thursday, May 21: Meatloaf or liver and onions, baked potato, garden blend vegetables, cake with strawberries.
Friday, May 22: California cheeseburger, tator tots, vegetable blend, chilled pears, cake.
Senior citizens age 60 and older are eligible to participate in services provided by the Morton County Council on Aging, Mandan.
