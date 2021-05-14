Senior Services - May 14

ACTIVITIES
Monday, May 17: Club meeting, 1 p.m.
Tuesday, May 18: Exercise group, 9 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.
Wednesday, May 19: Caramel rolls, 8-10 a.m.
Thursday, May 20: Exercise group, 9 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.
MENU
The Mandan Senior Center and Morton County rural sites will be open to congregate meals. Occupancy is limited to 65% normal seating capacity. Senior Center participants must enter and exit through the east side door. Curbside pickup will be available until further notice; use the west entrance. Home-delivered meals will be available to those who qualify. Suggested donations are $4 per meal.
Friday, May 14: Chili, crackers, creamy coleslaw, chilled fruit cocktail, caramel roll.
Monday, May 17: Creamed chicken, mashed potato with gravy, peas and onion pearls, chilled peaches.
Tuesday, May 18: Beef stroganoff over buttered noodles, broccoli, bread stick, chilled pears.
Wednesday, May 19: Cabbage roll, baked potato, country trio vegetable, chilled fruit cocktail.
Thursday, May 20: Meatloaf or liver and onions, baked potato, green beans, strawberry shortcake.
Friday, May 21: Bacon cheeseburger, tater tots, Key Biscayne vegetables, fresh fruit, cake.
Senior citizens age 60 and older are eligible to participate in services provided by the Morton County Council on Aging, Mandan.